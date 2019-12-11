Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

Everything Sony Announced At Today's State Of Play

Here’s everything Sony announced during today’s State of Play.

A Resident Evil 3 remake will come to PlayStation 4 on April 3, 2020, along with Project Resistance, an online survival game with its own campaign mode.

The Kingdom Hearts III DLC expansion is coming with new characters and battles on January 23, 2020.

Untitled Goose Game’s goose malarky and honking havoc are coming to PlayStation 4 on December 17.

Dreams will be available for PlayStation 4 on February 14.

Spellbreak, a new battle royale game combining role-play and magical combat from Proletariat, is starting a closed beta.

Also featured were Paper Beast, a VR sandbox game where you explore an ecosystem full of strange beasts, coming out in the first quarter of 2020. A new Predator game is coming out on April 24, 2020. From Square Enix and Platinum, the announcement of Babylon’s Fall, an action game that mixes a medieval/fantasy setting with a sci-fi feel for the combat. Superliminal, a perspective- and physics-based puzzle game where you move through dreamlike landscapes, is coming to PS4 on an undisclosed date.

Finally, Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima... will have a more complete trailer at the Game Awards. Cool.

Comments

  • bob3 Guest

    Dreams is February 14, not December 14.

    0
  • Zambayoshi @zambayoshi

    Eh... just announce a new handheld already.

    0
    • matt1234 @matt1234

      Yeah that's not gonna happen.

      1
      • Braaains @braaains

        I guess potentially they might do a 5G hand-held down the track for streaming games from PSNow or something. But I can't see them doing a dedicated, stand-alone hand-held console again.

        0
  • stormo @stormo

    Oh shit Babylon's Fall finally got a proper announcement. I'd been wondering what had happened to that game.

    0
  • James Thornton Guest

    Well at least Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima will be revealed at this year's Game Awards.
    Along with the Crash Bandicoot Worlds rumour that we're still waiting to hear from Activision Toys for Bob and Vicarious Visions.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
au feature gta-v steam steam-awards the-steam-awards

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

After a month of voting the results are in for the 4th annual Steam Awards. Things were a little different this year and a game released in September 2013 once again took out one of the top spots.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles