JB Hi-Fi's Best Boxing Day 2019 Sales

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Is A Lot Like A Video Game

BIG W's Best Boxing Day Gaming Sales

Fortnite Has Blizzards Now

Fortnite has gotten into the winter spirit. Snow covers sections of the map, there are Christmas trees to dance in front of, and the Winterfest event features a cabin with presents to open. As of today, blizzards are occasionally whiting out portions of the map.

I didn’t encounter any blizzards during the inexcusable amount of Fortnite I played yesterday, so they appear to be new additions. Seemingly at random, a snowstorm will arrive, complete with whistling wind and whiteout conditions. The reduced visibility might help or hurt you, depending how your game is going, but it definitely changes things up. The storm lasts a few minutes before the skies clear again. I only got one blizzard in my Team Rumble match this morning, but other players have reported encountering them more frequently.

A random event is rarely just random in Fortnite, so players on Reddit are already excited for what these blizzards might portend. They’ve been searching for map changes, with one pointing out “Chaos Rising loading screen has a weather front on one of the monitors. Looks like it’s got story implications!” Last winter, the game had some ice-related mysteries, including a floating ice orb and a giant ice cube. All of that culminated in the Ice King covering the map in snow and unleashing monsters, along with new challenges.

We’ll see what else, if anything, these storms bring. In the meantime, I’m enjoying the virtual snow.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review cancelled-games disappointing-games feature star-wars-1313

The Most Disappointing Games Of The Decade

Video games have changed so dramatically with another console generation passing by and an endless number of game releases. But while we take you through the best games of the decade, it's also important to explore the failures: the games that broke our hearts, kicked us while we were down and laughed at our misery. These were the games that failed to live up to their potential, the ones that crashed and burned, and the ones that we wish had never been made. Welcome to our list of the most disappointing games of the decade.
12-bests editors-picks feature the-bests

The 12 Best Games On PC

Illustration by Sam Woolley PC gamers have got a pretty great thing going. Interesting, experimental indie games? Yup. Complex strategy simulations? Totally. The shiniest, prettiest versions of big-budget console games? They get a lot of those, too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles