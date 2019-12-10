Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

Full Metal Panic Manga Creator Apologizes After Tweets About Greta Thunberg

Screenshot: Fujimi Shobo

Over the weekend, manga creator Shouji Gatou took to Twitter, writing what he thought about environmental activist Greta Thunberg. Today, he has apologised, calling his earlier remarks “awful.”

“I hate this kid,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet about Thunberg, reports NicoNico. “If I pulled the strings that controlled the world, I would like to snatch everything away from her, knock her into the dregs of hope, and sneer.”

“I want to make her eat a steaming hot, delicious steak and watch her shed bitter tears,” the famed manga creator added. Thunberg is a vegan.

Today, Gatou has apologised on Twitter, acknowledging he made “awful remarks” about a minor. “I have reflected (on my remarks) and am deleting them. For the time being, I am taking a break from Twitter. To everyone else, I am truly sorry for any agony caused by my disrespectful words.”

Comments

  • PiratePete @piratepete

    At least in these interesting times we live its easy to see who the awful people are.

    2
    • Roman Chance Guest

      Yes. The lynch mobs who demand people conform or be destroyed.

      1
      • kato Guest

        Or perhaps the adults who attack children who dare to stand up for what they believe in (whether you believe in that too or not)?

        1
  • Zambayoshi @zambayoshi

    I don't like brand 'Thunberg' either, but I wish her no personal ill will.

    0
    • dig dug Guest

      Same. His reaction is way over the top and he should apologise.

      -1
  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    I'm sure people will continue to condemn him for it now and forever as seems to be the trend with past Twitter comments these days. Just because the internet never forgets it doesn't mean people should never forgive.

    1
  • jimmydanger @jimmydanger

    He can say what he wants, and people have every right to disagree with him.
    He can slag off Greta, and people can slag him off if they don't agree. That's the way it works.
    If you don't want to be judged on your political views, maybe keep them to yourself. If you want to share them, be aware that not everyone will have the same opinion.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
au feature gta-v steam steam-awards the-steam-awards

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

After a month of voting the results are in for the 4th annual Steam Awards. Things were a little different this year and a game released in September 2013 once again took out one of the top spots.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles