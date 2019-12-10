Full Metal Panic Manga Creator Apologizes After Tweets About Greta Thunberg

Screenshot: Fujimi Shobo

Over the weekend, manga creator Shouji Gatou took to Twitter, writing what he thought about environmental activist Greta Thunberg. Today, he has apologised, calling his earlier remarks “awful.”

“I hate this kid,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet about Thunberg, reports NicoNico. “If I pulled the strings that controlled the world, I would like to snatch everything away from her, knock her into the dregs of hope, and sneer.”

“I want to make her eat a steaming hot, delicious steak and watch her shed bitter tears,” the famed manga creator added. Thunberg is a vegan.

Today, Gatou has apologised on Twitter, acknowledging he made “awful remarks” about a minor. “I have reflected (on my remarks) and am deleting them. For the time being, I am taking a break from Twitter. To everyone else, I am truly sorry for any agony caused by my disrespectful words.”