Grand Theft Auto V Is Getting A New Radio Station

The station features artists like Freddie Gibbs (Photo: Brad Barket, Getty)

Six years after its release, Rockstar is still fine-tuning Grand Theft Auto V’s radio lineup, with December 12 seeing the arrival of a new station hosted by Danny Brown called iFruit Radio.

The station will be running on both GTA Online and the singleplayer mode, and is included as part of the casino heist update that hits on Thursday.

It’s of course not the first time a station has been added to the game post-release; in 2017 blonded Los Santos 97.8FM was patched in, featuring artists like Frank Ocean and Aphex Twin.

