Grand Theft Auto V Is Getting A New Radio Station

The station features artists like Freddie Gibbs (Photo: Brad Barket, Getty)

Six years after its release, Rockstar is still fine-tuning Grand Theft Auto V’s radio lineup, with December 12 seeing the arrival of a new station hosted by Danny Brown called iFruit Radio.

Artists featured include Travis Scott, Young Thug and Brown himself, while the highlights are probably:

And:

The station will be running on both GTA Online and the singleplayer mode, and is included as part of the casino heist update that hits on Thursday.

It’s of course not the first time a station has been added to the game post-release; in 2017 blonded Los Santos 97.8FM was patched in, featuring artists like Frank Ocean and Aphex Twin.

The full tracklist is:

Megan Thee Stallion ft DaBaby – Cash Shit

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Crime Pays

Skepta ft Nafe Smalls – Greaze Mode

Pop Smoke – 100K on the Coupe

slowthai – I Need

Danny Brown – Dance In The Water

The Egyptian Lover – Everything She Wants

Burna Boy ft Zlatan – Killin Dem

Skepta & AJ Tracey – Kiss and Tell

D-Block Europe – Kitchen Kings

JME ft Giggs – Knock Your Block Off

Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

Yung Thug ft Gunna and Travis Scott – Hot (Remix)

DaBaby ft Kevin Gates – POP STAR

Kranium feat AJ Tracey – Money In The Bank

J Hus – Must Be

Baauer and Channel Tres feat. Danny Brown – Ready to Go

D Double E & Watch the Ride ft DJ Die, Dismantle and DJ Randall – Original Format

Shoreline Mafia – Wings

Alkaline – With the Thing

Headie One ft Skepta – Back to Basics (Floating Points Remix)

City Girls – Act Up

Denzel Curry & YBN Cordae ft. Take a Daytrip – AL1ENZ

Koffee ft Gunna – W

DaBaby – BOP

Naira Marley – Opotoyi (Marlians)

ScHoolboy Q – Numb Numb Juice

ESSIE GANG ft SQ Diesel – Pattern Chanel

Comments

  • snoweee @snoweee

    Still sad that they cancelled Kavinsky's Nightride FM. That would have been the best driving music.

  • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

    For me GTAV has the worst radio/soundtrack out of all their games.
    To bad there’s no Spotify station, that shit would be awesome.

    • Zar @zar

      For me IV was worse. But V is pretty bad too

    • Luke @luke

      If you have the PC version there is a Spotify mod.

      Although i only listen to the rock station and the talkbacks so i cannot say on the other stations but it wasn't too bad, IV i find the worst.

      For me the best soundtrack was GTA: SA followed closely by VC.

    • lawlorz @lawlorz

      and according to this article, its only getting worse.

    • chinesefood @chinesefood

      Too modern. Not enough time to distinguish the songs as being "catchy" or "classic". Which means it dated almost immediately.

      San Andreas and Vice City completely eclipse GTA5.

      • thyco @thyco

        the only station i listen to in any GTA game is the one that has 80s tracks in it, its also why vice city was so damn awesome...best radio stations in any gta game

      • Weresmurf @weresmurf

        To me, Vice City was the pinnacle for soundtracks, but SA was such a goddamn close followup to it in terms of quality, it was only *JUST* pipped. Those two, like you said, completely eclipse 4 and 5 in every way. 4 and 5 both have a handfull of decent songs, but VC and SA had whole stations of memorable songs that completely set the tone for their games :) I mean, who's ever going to forget Flock of Seagulls :)

      • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

        I suspect that licensing, the rise of streaming and the online component might’ve played a big part in the music choices too.

        SA and VC were fantastic, hands down the best of the series.

  • CapnFridgemagnet @thepacifist

    Can I have a Hydra in singleplayer instead of this, please?

