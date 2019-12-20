Here's January 2020's Xbox Live Games With Gold

We’ve got Xbox’s upcoming Games with Gold a bit early this month, which might help you plan your holiday shopping. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.
January’s Xbox Games with Gold are:
Xbox One
-
Styx: Shards of Darkness (January 1-31)
-
Batman: The Telltale Series (January 16-February 15)
Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)
-
Tekken 6 (January 1-15)
-
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (January 16-31)
Styx is a great game, something I'd absolutely recommend to anyone who enjoys stealth games. There is a massive exception to this however, due to the very last boss fight/sequence in the game.
During this fight it suddenly becomes a game other than the one you've been playing the entire time up to that point. A lot like Deus Ex Human Revolution's original boss fight 'balance' for anyone playing stealth characters, only far worse.
Was a massive point of frustration I had with the game, especially due to not seeing this blatant brick wall coming, which was a shame because the other 99% of it I found really enjoyable. So I felt I'd mention it.