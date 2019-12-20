The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Here's January 2020's Xbox Live Games With Gold

We’ve got Xbox’s upcoming Games with Gold a bit early this month, which might help you plan your holiday shopping. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

January’s Xbox Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

  • Styx: Shards of Darkness (January 1-31)

  • Batman: The Telltale Series (January 16-February 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)

  • Tekken 6 (January 1-15)

  • LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (January 16-31)

Comments

  • Kasterix @kasterix

    Styx is a great game, something I'd absolutely recommend to anyone who enjoys stealth games. There is a massive exception to this however, due to the very last boss fight/sequence in the game.

    During this fight it suddenly becomes a game other than the one you've been playing the entire time up to that point. A lot like Deus Ex Human Revolution's original boss fight 'balance' for anyone playing stealth characters, only far worse.

    Was a massive point of frustration I had with the game, especially due to not seeing this blatant brick wall coming, which was a shame because the other 99% of it I found really enjoyable. So I felt I'd mention it.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles