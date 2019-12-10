I'll Pass On These $2000 League Of Legends Sneakers, Thanks

Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

League of Legends has a fashion collab with Louis Vuitton that’s now out and available to purchase. If you’ve ever wanted to spend over $US600 ($878) on a video game t-shirt, now’s your chance.

There’s a line of mostly women’s focused apparel and a pair of sneakers available, and as you’d expect with such a gaudy partnership, this is more of a marketing exercise for both parties than a chance for League fans to get their hands on something fashionable.

Unless, that is, you genuinely have the means to spend $US640 ($937) on this t-shirt, which looks like something hanging from the discount rack at the back of a GameStop:

Or maybe you have $US1410 ($2,064) just lying around and feel like spending it on these hideous sneakers:

Or are the type to just casually drop $US4000 ($5,855) on a tracksuit that looks like it’s for an NBA expansion team from the 90s:

I was then going to make fun of a $US5650 ($8,271) jacket, but it’s actually getting slightly nauseating looking at the catalogue any further, and by now I’m sure you get the point.

Comments

  • knifeyspooney @knifeyspooney

    Jeez these do not look great. I'm guessing they'll sell to the rich folks over in China though

    0
    • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

      There’s rich folks all over the world who buy this shit simply because it’s expensive.

      I knew one such dude, he was an absolute tool.

      0
      • knifeyspooney @knifeyspooney

        Oh I only mentioned China because League of Legends is huge there. No doubt there's some rich people in Europe and America who'd also buy this ghastly stuff

        0
  • jerichosainte @jerichosainte

    Wow, this some shit that would look out of place in kmart *gags*!

    0
  • lawlorz @lawlorz

    on the upside, the more horrible shit like this that comes out, the easier it will be for people to mistake my terrible dress sense as something expensive.

    0

