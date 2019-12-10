I'll Pass On These $2000 League Of Legends Sneakers, Thanks

League of Legends has a fashion collab with Louis Vuitton that’s now out and available to purchase. If you’ve ever wanted to spend over $US600 ($878) on a video game t-shirt, now’s your chance.
There’s a line of mostly women’s focused apparel and a pair of sneakers available, and as you’d expect with such a gaudy partnership, this is more of a marketing exercise for both parties than a chance for League fans to get their hands on something fashionable.
Unless, that is, you genuinely have the means to spend $US640 ($937) on this t-shirt, which looks like something hanging from the discount rack at the back of a GameStop:
Or maybe you have $US1410 ($2,064) just lying around and feel like spending it on these hideous sneakers:
Or are the type to just casually drop $US4000 ($5,855) on a tracksuit that looks like it’s for an NBA expansion team from the 90s:
I was then going to make fun of a $US5650 ($8,271) jacket, but it’s actually getting slightly nauseating looking at the catalogue any further, and by now I’m sure you get the point.
Jeez these do not look great. I'm guessing they'll sell to the rich folks over in China though
There’s rich folks all over the world who buy this shit simply because it’s expensive.
I knew one such dude, he was an absolute tool.
Oh I only mentioned China because League of Legends is huge there. No doubt there's some rich people in Europe and America who'd also buy this ghastly stuff