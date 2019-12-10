In The Space My Mirrors Once Were, I Made Avatars

In many video games, the body of your avatar does not change with time or experience. In Dragon Age: Inquisition or The Outer Worlds, you can apply scars to your character’s face, but they don’t accrue new ones as time goes on. These characters can become absurdly powerful, stronger both physically and mentally, but their muscle mass and silhouette are stagnant. Their bodies are their bodies—but their power is something else entirely.

Power, in games like these, is represented through skill trees. You master one skill, then you have the ability to build on it with new skills and new approaches. It’s comforting to wrap yourself up in an avatar, one that always has its ideal outward image but inwardly is vastly malleable. But I realised after some time that in sinking into this fantasy, I was running from my own body. Creating harmony between my body and mind was like pushing two weak magnets together. Sure, you can make them touch, but they’re not going to stay that way for long.

For a couple years I got rid of all my mirrors. I hated looking at myself or even acknowledging that my body had any shape or form. My wardrobe became an endless parade of black, blousy shirts and dresses. Having a body itself was the problem, in my mind. The more that I could do to distract from it, the better.

Eventually I settled on joining the Olympic Weightlifting class. Olympic Weightlifting consists of two moves: the snatch and the clean and jerk. Snatches have you use momentum to lift the barbell above your head. For cleans, you only raise the barbell to your collarbone before jerking it up over your head. My cleans are ok, but my snatches need a lot of work.

Each of these moves requires mastery of another move to get absolutely right. To build strength for a snatch or a clean, you should be deadlifting and doing squats for your legs. The coach who teaches this class, Lady, always says that if a set isn’t beautiful, it doesn’t count. If you’re not doing it right, then you’re basically not doing it.

My mother has weight problems that caused significant health issues for her. Heart disease and high cholesterol run in both sides of my family. As I grew up, my mum pushed me to go to the gym and constantly scrutinised my weight. Until I hit college, I weighed a max of around 110 pounds. Once, when I asked her if I could buy new bras because mine were too tight, she told me that she wouldn’t get any because I “didn’t want to have breasts that big.” The obvious, unspoken commentary was that I needed to lose weight.

For a long time, I have enjoyed the idea of having a body more than the actual experience of it. Bodies that exist only in the hypothetical are safe from age, wear and tear, injury, illness. I liked the idea of my body being graceful, so I danced. I liked the idea of it being strong, so I took kung fu lessons. Over time, I stopped liking the idea of my body being anything, the experience of existing itself driving me to nausea.

My mum, whenever she talked about ballet, would always say that it gives you the most beautiful body. Pre-puberty, I had no idea what she meant, but now I think of the flat stomachs, modest breasts and spindly arms of the women who star in movies. But more than just grace, dancing was an easy way for me to stay active as a child. It made sense to me: You learn the choreography, and then you get better. Along the way, I suppose, your body becomes beautiful.

These characters—with small thighs, flat stomachs, straight hair—lived, had families, then eventually died. Then I would start a new save, begin again. I had little to no interest in playing their descendants—I wanted another try at making me. I wanted to watch me grow older, see all the different ways my body would droop and grow weaker. I wanted to know if there was any way my body could get older that I could mentally accept.

There aren’t any mirrors in my weightlifting gym. It’s in what used to be a retail space, and at night, you can sometimes see yourself reflected in the huge floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the space. When I lift, I strain to see my reflection in the glass. I want to see what my body can do.