Into The Breach Is Free On PC Today

Into The Breach was one of the best games of 2018, as well as being one of the best strategy games this generation. And right now, it's free.

The game is the first one being given away as part of the Epic Game Store holiday sales. If you don't have an Epic account or you've studiously avoided signing up to avoid handing over details, you can use the Christmas break to create a new account without any identifying personal info, which still lets you collect all the free games being added over the next fortnight.

Into the Breach can be added to your account from now until 3:00am AEST tomorrow, after which point a new game will be available for free. Epic's been offering free games throughout the course of the year as well, and will continue to do so in 2020, so now's a good time to get that dummy account stocked up.

Also, Into the Breach is just excellent. It's the purest of strategy, blending Advance Wars with XCOM and a dose of FTL. It's fantastic on the Switch with the touchscreen controls, but free is better than not free, especially for a game this good.