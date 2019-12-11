Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

Jeopardy Puts Up Pokémon Category That's Somehow Even Easier Than Pokémon Games

Screenshot: Jeopardy

Last night, trivia game show Jeopardy had a Pokémon category. It was almost embarrassingly easy and lowkey I’m kinda pissed about it.

I’m not talking easy for Pokémon fans—these questions were so easy that I think my mum could have answered them, and my mum can barely use a computer. In fact, I just called her. She got most of the questions right and noted that they weren’t really about Pokémon. They’re more about reading the clue to discover the implied answer.

Take this clue, for instance: “Like a person who prepares horses for racing, it’s someone who captures Pokémon and readies and directs them in battle.” The correct response was, of course, “trainer.” You could know that answer if you have never played Pokémon, as long as you know the definition of the word “trainer.” That was the $US800 ($1,171) clue, the second to last in the category. Could they really not think of anything slightly more obscure and I don’t know, actually about Pokémon?

Check out these laughably simple questions here—they did not get harder.

There was one clue that wasn’t aired on this segment, asking who is the Pokémon trainer that got Pikachu as their starter, becoming best friends in the process. It’s Ash Ketchum, obviously. On Jeopardy that was worth $US1,000 ($1,464). Can you just PayPal that to me, Alex Trebek? I could use the cash.

Comments

  • benredbeard @benredbeard

    I don't get it. Why is the answer a question? Hurts my poor brain to much to deal with on a Monday.

    0
    • knifeyspooney @knifeyspooney

      That's just how Jeopardy is played. The host has the answers and you need to ask the questions in order to get points

      1
      • benredbeard @benredbeard

        Uh right, what a concept. Thanks for the reply.

        0
        • knifeyspooney @knifeyspooney

          No worries. Personally, its not a format I'd enjoy playing. Like imagine going to bar trivia and it was played like this?

          0
          • death_au @death_au

            Plus, it seems entirely pointless. For most cases, the correct result on jeopardy will be "What is [answer]?" or "Who is [answer]?"

            1
          • benredbeard @benredbeard

            Yeah terrible, just terrible. Did an American come up with this?

            0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
au feature gta-v steam steam-awards the-steam-awards

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

After a month of voting the results are in for the 4th annual Steam Awards. Things were a little different this year and a game released in September 2013 once again took out one of the top spots.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles