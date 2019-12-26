What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of 2019?

JB Hi-Fi's Best Boxing Day 2019 Sales

BIG W's Best Boxing Day Gaming Sales

Kogan, Microsoft And The Good Guys' Best Boxing Day Sales

Image: Supplied

Great gadgets often carry a hefty price tag to them. Fortunately, if you are patient and know what you’re looking for and when to search for them, you can make colossal savings. By happy chance, we’ve been doing this for some time and have become familiar with scavenging for the best offers.

Below, we’ve gathered all the greatest offers on all the latest gadgets and electronics this Boxing Day.

The Good Guys best tech deals this Christmas

Save an absolute fortune on The Good Guys latest technology and gadget deals listed in their gift guide section linked above.

Televisions

Kogan 50" Smart HDR 4K LED TV (Series 8 RU8010) - was $429.99 NOW $299

Save 30% plus FREE SHIPPING on the Kogan 50” Smart 4K LED TV

Kogan 40" Smart LED TV (Series 7 AF7500) - was $429.99 NOW $299

Save 30% on the Kogan 40” Smart LED TV

Kogan 32" Smart LED TV (Series 7 AH7500) - was $399.99 NOW $199

Save $200 on the Kogan 32” Smart LED TV

Consoles

Now $289. Free Select Games With Select Xbox One S Console Bundles

From Christmas eve until the new year, you can pick up the xbox for a discounted rate and get select games included.

Free game with Xbox All Digital Bundle. Only $239

Microsoft are offering a free game when you purchase the Xbox all digital bundle.

Tablets/Computers

Save up to 15% off Surface (including the Surface Pro X)+ Free Sleeve

When you purchase the Surface Pro X, Save 15% Plus get a FREE Sleeve valued at $89.95

Hot Prices on Select PC’s

Dell XPS, Razer Blade, ASUS Vivobook, Acer Swift; find what computer suits you.

Audio

Kogan 2.1CH 100W Detachable Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Save 20% on the Kogan 2.1 CH Soundbar

Save Up To 33% on Selected Bose Products

Microsoft is offering up to 33% on Bose speakers and headphones, plus many more.

Other

Kogan Electric Food Dehydrator - 55% OFF

Down from $109, you can get this dehydrator for $49.

Foldable NightHawk Drone with FPV Wi-Fi Camera - Loewst Price Ever!

Save 56% when you purchase the Nighthawk drone.

Fortis 520mm Belt Auto Incline Luxury Treadmill - Save $199

Put on your running shoes and get fit with the Fortis luxury treadmill machine.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review cancelled-games disappointing-games feature star-wars-1313

The Most Disappointing Games Of The Decade

Video games have changed so dramatically with another console generation passing by and an endless number of game releases. But while we take you through the best games of the decade, it's also important to explore the failures: the games that broke our hearts, kicked us while we were down and laughed at our misery. These were the games that failed to live up to their potential, the ones that crashed and burned, and the ones that we wish had never been made. Welcome to our list of the most disappointing games of the decade.
12-bests editors-picks feature the-bests

The 12 Best Games On PC

Illustration by Sam Woolley PC gamers have got a pretty great thing going. Interesting, experimental indie games? Yup. Complex strategy simulations? Totally. The shiniest, prettiest versions of big-budget console games? They get a lot of those, too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles