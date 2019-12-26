Kogan, Microsoft And The Good Guys' Best Boxing Day Sales

Image: Supplied

Great gadgets often carry a hefty price tag to them. Fortunately, if you are patient and know what you’re looking for and when to search for them, you can make colossal savings. By happy chance, we’ve been doing this for some time and have become familiar with scavenging for the best offers.

Below, we’ve gathered all the greatest offers on all the latest gadgets and electronics this Boxing Day.

Save an absolute fortune on The Good Guys latest technology and gadget deals listed in their gift guide section linked above.

Televisions

Save 30% plus FREE SHIPPING on the Kogan 50” Smart 4K LED TV

Save 30% on the Kogan 40” Smart LED TV

Save $200 on the Kogan 32” Smart LED TV

Consoles

From Christmas eve until the new year, you can pick up the xbox for a discounted rate and get select games included.

Microsoft are offering a free game when you purchase the Xbox all digital bundle.

Tablets/Computers

When you purchase the Surface Pro X, Save 15% Plus get a FREE Sleeve valued at $89.95

Dell XPS, Razer Blade, ASUS Vivobook, Acer Swift; find what computer suits you.

Audio

Save 20% on the Kogan 2.1 CH Soundbar

Microsoft is offering up to 33% on Bose speakers and headphones, plus many more.

Other

Down from $109, you can get this dehydrator for $49.

Save 56% when you purchase the Nighthawk drone.

Put on your running shoes and get fit with the Fortis luxury treadmill machine.