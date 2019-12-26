Kogan, Microsoft And The Good Guys' Best Boxing Day Sales

Great gadgets often carry a hefty price tag to them. Fortunately, if you are patient and know what you’re looking for and when to search for them, you can make colossal savings. By happy chance, we’ve been doing this for some time and have become familiar with scavenging for the best offers.
Below, we’ve gathered all the greatest offers on all the latest gadgets and electronics this Boxing Day.
The Good Guys best tech deals this Christmas
Save an absolute fortune on The Good Guys latest technology and gadget deals listed in their gift guide section linked above.
Televisions
Kogan 50" Smart HDR 4K LED TV (Series 8 RU8010) - was $429.99 NOW $299
Save 30% plus FREE SHIPPING on the Kogan 50” Smart 4K LED TV
Kogan 40" Smart LED TV (Series 7 AF7500) - was $429.99 NOW $299
Save 30% on the Kogan 40” Smart LED TV
Kogan 32" Smart LED TV (Series 7 AH7500) - was $399.99 NOW $199
Save $200 on the Kogan 32” Smart LED TV
Consoles
Now $289. Free Select Games With Select Xbox One S Console Bundles
From Christmas eve until the new year, you can pick up the xbox for a discounted rate and get select games included.
Free game with Xbox All Digital Bundle. Only $239
Microsoft are offering a free game when you purchase the Xbox all digital bundle.
Tablets/Computers
Save up to 15% off Surface (including the Surface Pro X)+ Free Sleeve
When you purchase the Surface Pro X, Save 15% Plus get a FREE Sleeve valued at $89.95
Hot Prices on Select PC’s
Dell XPS, Razer Blade, ASUS Vivobook, Acer Swift; find what computer suits you.
Audio
Kogan 2.1CH 100W Detachable Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
Save 20% on the Kogan 2.1 CH Soundbar
Save Up To 33% on Selected Bose Products
Microsoft is offering up to 33% on Bose speakers and headphones, plus many more.
Other
Kogan Electric Food Dehydrator - 55% OFF
Down from $109, you can get this dehydrator for $49.
Foldable NightHawk Drone with FPV Wi-Fi Camera - Loewst Price Ever!
Save 56% when you purchase the Nighthawk drone.
Fortis 520mm Belt Auto Incline Luxury Treadmill - Save $199
Put on your running shoes and get fit with the Fortis luxury treadmill machine.
