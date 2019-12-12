Kotaku Australia Readers' Favourite Games Of 2019: Solvent

This year, Kotaku Australia is bringing in a wider range of local voices to offer their thoughts on the games they enjoyed the most in 2019, and that includes readers like solvent here. If you'd like to join in, get in touch!

The Division 2

I've never really played a MMO, or game as service, or whatever The Division is. But something about The Division 2 hooked me deep and still hasn't let go. It's got all the hallmarks of things I like - a beautifully realised post apocalypse, gun porn, athleisure. And sure, all those are great.

But what it really comes down to is it feels so good to shoot people in it. Drilling round after round into goons just never gets old, it's a great stress reliever, it's like ASMR to me. The story, the questionable motives of The Division, well none of that matters when it feels this fantastic to play time after time after time.

Battlefield 5

I thought this looked cool when it was announced, but there was a lot of well documented negativity at the time so I focused on other titles.

Come January 2019 and it was on sale for $30, so our group picked it up. It has it's issues, namely a lack of content, but what is there is astounding. When you're running into battle, bullets whizzing past your head, German bombers screaming past, you can't beat that Battlefield experience. I have poured well over 100 hours in this game now, I just wish they would support it more.

Death Stranding

I didn't really get on the hype train until close to release and boy was I not disappointed. Death Stranding was one of the most immersive experiences I've ever had in a game. It was perfect in almost every way. I laughed, I cried. Then I cried with laughter.

You know when you're eating a really good sandwich, and you look down and it's gone and you don't remember eating it? You just know it was a transcendent experience, an amazing sandwich? That was Death Stranding for me. I was sad when it was over, those don't come along that often. Not only my favourite game of 2019, but easily one of my all time favourites.

