Let's Compare Resident Evil 3 Remake With The Original Graphics

As reported yesterday, Resident Evil 3 is getting a remake. The original game came out in 1999. Since then, lots has changed! Just look at the leap in graphics.

Compared to Resident Evil 2 Remake, which featured very new faces, Resident Evil 3 Remake seems to do a decent job of capturing the spirit of the original character’s physical features.

You gotta wonder what Resident Evil remakes will look like twenty years from now.

Resident Evil 3 Remake will be released on April 3, 2020.