Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

Let's Compare Resident Evil 3 Remake With The Original Graphics

Screenshot: GameSelectTrailer

As reported yesterday, Resident Evil 3 is getting a remake. The original game came out in 1999. Since then, lots has changed! Just look at the leap in graphics.

Compared to Resident Evil 2 Remake, which featured very new faces, Resident Evil 3 Remake seems to do a decent job of capturing the spirit of the original character’s physical features. 

You gotta wonder what Resident Evil remakes will look like twenty years from now.

Resident Evil 3 Remake will be released on April 3, 2020. 

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
animals dolphins gta gta-san-andreas gta-vice-city myths rockstar-games sharks

Remembering The Sad Sharks And Dolphins Of GTA San Andreas

When I was younger, about 14, I remember jumping into the waters of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, swimming around and exploring. I did this a lot. I had been playing San Andreas, at that point, for months. And then, I saw something strange. I thought I saw a shark. Digging around online for info it seemed nobody was sure if sharks were in GTA San Andreas. People knew dolphins were in the game, they were very common. But sharks? That was up for debate.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles