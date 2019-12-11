Let's Compare Resident Evil 3 Remake With The Original Graphics

Screenshot: GameSelectTrailer
As reported yesterday, Resident Evil 3 is getting a remake. The original game came out in 1999. Since then, lots has changed! Just look at the leap in graphics.
Compared to Resident Evil 2 Remake, which featured very new faces, Resident Evil 3 Remake seems to do a decent job of capturing the spirit of the original character’s physical features.
You gotta wonder what Resident Evil remakes will look like twenty years from now.
Resident Evil 3 Remake will be released on April 3, 2020.
