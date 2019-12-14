Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

Mortal Kombat 11's Joker Gets A Much-Needed Makeover

In August, when Netherrealm Studios revealed the full roster of downloadable fighters for Mortal Kombat 11’s first Kombat Pass, many fans were put off by the buff, well-groomed version of DC Comics villain Joker. Apparently Netherrealm took those concerns to heart, as last night’s video announcing a January 28 release for the character stars a lankier, more disheveled, more maniacal version of the clown prince of crime.

It was a bit shocking when the studio that had done the Joker great justice in the Injustice series (and Mortal Kombat Vs. DC Universe back in the Midway days) tried to pass off this foppish loon as a Mortal Kombat 11 guest character.

He looks like Joker cosplay. He’s a Joker that stops by his stylist before doing crimes. He has never danced with the devil in the pale moonlight. He probably doesn’t even like the way that sounds.

Much fuss was made over the Joker’s initial appearance. YouTube videos were made. Conspiracy theories were floated that the character was originally supposed to be Ash from The Evil Dead and the strange Joker model was some sort of reskin. Fans offered their own redesign ideas in order to fix the Joker.

All for naught, as it turns out, as Netherrealm fixed him themselves. Here’s the new and greatly improved Mortal Kombat 11 Joker.

Those dark, evil eyes. The pointed chin. The rictus grin. The hooked nose. That’s the Joker. He looks even better in action. Watch him fight Cassie Cage in her Harley Quinn-inspired outfit from last night’s Video Game Awards trailer.

Fans are pleased, except those still angry it’s not Ash from The Evil Dead. I am pleased. The new and improved Joker arrives in Mortal Kombat 11 on January 28.

Comments

  • Swifty2 @swifty2

    I wonder if because the plot of MK11 has time travel they made a young and an old Joker design. So maybe the 'bad' design still exists in-game as a skin option.

    1
  • Kasterix @kasterix

    The cosplay bro Joker is such a monumental misstep compared to the other characters revealed in the same pack... It's actually kind of amazing to think someone saw it and still gave it the green light.

    1
    • charlie_s123 @charlie_s123

      Yeah, that Joker is f*cking absurd. How did anyone think that was a good design?

      0
  • charlie_s123 @charlie_s123

    They basically made it look more like Joaquin ... which makes sense given the film's success.

    1
  • djbear @djbear

    Would have been good to see joker from the Arkham games but this is still a great improvement.

    0
  • Weresmurf @weresmurf

    I mean he looks ok-ish now, but I still woulda made him drop 20kg or so, get him to skinny-up a tad...

    1
    • Kasterix @kasterix

      Sir, are you fatshaming the completely non-existent and fictional character that has been portrayed as a more slender individual for decades?

      Twitter would like to know your location.

      0
      • Weresmurf @weresmurf

        I mean, he could stand to eat a few less of those banana cream pies... let's face it.

        Come at me Tumblr :P

        0
        • Kasterix @kasterix

          For what it's worth... Cosplay bro Joker looks like he ate old school Joker.

          I actually agree the size should have been toned down a fair bit more from what it was with the changes to the new version.

          1

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
au feature gta-v steam steam-awards the-steam-awards

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

After a month of voting the results are in for the 4th annual Steam Awards. Things were a little different this year and a game released in September 2013 once again took out one of the top spots.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles