Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

New Fallout 76 Bugs Are Making Armour Weak And Weapons Brittle

Screenshot: Bethesda, Fallout 76

It wouldn’t be a Fallout 76 patch if it didn’t introduce a few unusual new bugs, and yesterday’s update was no exception. Some players are discovering that reloading their weapons causes their defence stats to drop.

The bug is pretty straightforward: A player reloads their weapon and then sees the defence stats for their some of their legendary armour pieces take a nosedive. One player showed this happening in real time in a video shared on Reddit.

At the beginning, their armour stat is 519. They then fire some shots and reload. Seconds later the armour stat is 414. Energy resistance drops by around 25 per cent as well. Originally, it seemed like the new bug might be related to the patch fixing an issue with weapons that are supposed to boost defence after reloading, but players reported similar issues even when just reloading film into the in-game camera.

Problems aren’t isolated to just reloading, either. Other players have reported issues with durability, with weapons and armour breaking much more quickly then they should. Gear that should be able to take a beating and last for several fights is breaking twice as fast. Players sporting harpoon guns say they’ve seen them lose all their durability after only 15 shots.

It’s especially bad timing, since Fallout 76’s holiday event is set to begin tomorrow. It’ll have the game’s giant Scorch Beasts flying around Appalachia more than usual and dropping special gift packages when killed. Of course, it’ll be hard to kill them without reloading weapons or with players’ armour breaking constantly.

A Bethesda community manager said on Reddit that the publisher is looking into the problems. 

Comments

  • Kasterix @kasterix

    I'm starting to wonder if 76 is a case of Vault-Tec come to life...

    Because at this point Bethesda are just coming up with new ways of experimenting on the people still willing to play the game.

    1
  • CapnFridgemagnet @thepacifist

    Was wondering for a moment there why they brought back durability for F76 when F4 doesn't have it. A few seconds Googlin' later and I saw the phrase 'Repair Kits in microtransaction shop'.
    Glad I never invested in this one, even though I love me a bit of Fallout.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
au feature gta-v steam steam-awards the-steam-awards

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

After a month of voting the results are in for the 4th annual Steam Awards. Things were a little different this year and a game released in September 2013 once again took out one of the top spots.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles