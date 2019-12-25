Best Boxing Day Video Game Sales On Amazon

The 12 Best Games On PC

The Most Disappointing Games Of The Decade

Nintendo Instagram Photo Triggers Splatoon 3 Freakout

If you woke up this morning, checked Twitter (sorry), and saw that Splatoon 3 was a top trending topic, you might have wondered if Nintendo was delivering an inky Christmas miracle. Sadly for squid lovers, it was all just a big misunderstanding.

It started with a simple post:

Where is Marina indeed? The mystery of this teal-loving Octoling led fans to start speculating. Could she be on tour? Recording a new album?

PREPARING FOR SPLATOON 3?

This led to feverish speculation all morning as fans wondered if Nintendo would really tease a third Splatoon game on Christmas Eve. Splatoon 2 came out in the summer of 2017, so it does seem like next year would be an ample time for a sequel. Could it be???? Is Marina off making Splatoon 3???

Oh, wait.

lol whoops. Merry Christmas, Splatoon fans.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review cancelled-games disappointing-games feature star-wars-1313

The Most Disappointing Games Of The Decade

Video games have changed so dramatically with another console generation passing by and an endless number of game releases. But while we take you through the best games of the decade, it's also important to explore the failures: the games that broke our hearts, kicked us while we were down and laughed at our misery. These were the games that failed to live up to their potential, the ones that crashed and burned, and the ones that we wish had never been made. Welcome to our list of the most disappointing games of the decade.
12-bests editors-picks feature the-bests

The 12 Best Games On PC

Illustration by Sam Woolley PC gamers have got a pretty great thing going. Interesting, experimental indie games? Yup. Complex strategy simulations? Totally. The shiniest, prettiest versions of big-budget console games? They get a lot of those, too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles