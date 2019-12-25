Nintendo Instagram Photo Triggers Splatoon 3 Freakout

If you woke up this morning, checked Twitter (sorry), and saw that Splatoon 3 was a top trending topic, you might have wondered if Nintendo was delivering an inky Christmas miracle. Sadly for squid lovers, it was all just a big misunderstanding.
It started with a simple post:
Where is Marina indeed? The mystery of this teal-loving Octoling led fans to start speculating. Could she be on tour? Recording a new album?
PREPARING FOR SPLATOON 3?
This led to feverish speculation all morning as fans wondered if Nintendo would really tease a third Splatoon game on Christmas Eve. Splatoon 2 came out in the summer of 2017, so it does seem like next year would be an ample time for a sequel. Could it be???? Is Marina off making Splatoon 3???
Oh, wait.
The #Splatoon2 team wishes a Merry Squidmas to all the good little Inklings and Octolings out there!
Check out Marina’s photo here: https://t.co/nw7icDwHs0 pic.twitter.com/89XUllfcC4
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 24, 2019
lol whoops. Merry Christmas, Splatoon fans.
