Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Santa Nintendo has arrived a week early, and with it he's got a metric ton of Switch games for cheap.

You can get up to 90% off on some games, although most of the games you'll want to buy straight away aren't discounted quite that heavily. There's some games for an absolute steal, like Guacamelee! 2, Final Fantasy 7, Axiom Verge and Eliza, but to help you out, here's a selection below of the best picks.

DRAGON QUEST: $6.04 (from $7.55)

Another World: $6 (from $15)

Gato Roboto: $6 (from $12)

Crypt of the Necrodancer: $6 (from $30)

Batman: The Telltale Series: $7.40 (from $22.45)

Golf Story: $14.85 (from $22.50)

Trials Rising: $14.97 (from $29.95)

Carcassone: $15 (from $30)

Pandemic: $15 (from $30)

Starlink Battle for Atlas: $21.59 (from $119.95)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $22.18 (from $59.95)

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD: $22.49 (from $44.99)

Overcooked 2: $22.50 (from $45)

Skullgirls 2nd Encore: $22.77 (from $37.95)

Torchlight 2: $21 (from $30)

INSIDE: $21 (from $30)

GRIP: $29.02 (from $64.50)

Ashen: $43.19 (from $53.99)

AI: The Somnium Files: $63 (from $90)

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection: $59.95 (from $89.95)

Divinity Original Sin 2: $52.50 (from $75)

STEINS;GATE ELITE: $45 (from $90)

This War of Mine: Complete Edition: $24 (from $60)

FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered: $20.06 (from $29.95)

FINAL FANTASY IX: $19.17 (from $31.95)

Hyper Light Drifter: $18 (from $30)

Ben 10: $18 (from $45)

Owlboy: $17.97 (from $29.95)

Katana ZERO: $14.62 (from $22.50)

Morphite: $4.50 (from $22.50)

Dead Cells: $26.25 (from $37.50)

OTTTD: $2.49 (from $9.99)

Heave Ho: $10.50 (from $15)

GRIS: $11.97 (from $23.95)

The Messenger: $18 (from $30)

My Friend Pedro: $21 (from $30)

Sayonara Wild Hearts: $12.59 (from $17.99)

Siegecraft Commander: $4.99 (from $25)

Wargroove: $20.26 (from $28.95)

SUPERHOT: $25.16 (from $35.95)

My Time At Portia: $27 (from $45)

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster: $39.97 (from $79.95)

Moonlighter: $18.75 (from $37.50)

Lost Phone Stories: $7.50 (from $15)

Puyo Puyo Tetris: $17.99 (from $59.99)

Kuukiyomi: $4.62 (from $6.60)

I could seriously go on - because just about everything on the eShop is on sale today - but I'd be here forever. Put simply: Mario Rabbids is an absolute steal if you haven't played it already, it's a great time to knock out Final Fantasy 7 on the Switch before the remaster next year, Sayonara Wild Hearts is tons of fun if you don't have access to Apple Arcade, and Morphite is a great Aussie indie that's basically No Man's Sky-lite for $4 bucks. Don't overlook The Messenger or Axiom Verge if you want a new platformer, either.

You can access all the above deals, and more, by going to the eShop through your Switch.