Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

We've spoken about the indies that defined the decade, the games that deserved more love and the ones that let everyone down. But gaming is a deeply personal experience, and it wouldn't be right to talk about the games that spoke the most to us on a personal level.

The Indie Games That Defined The Decade

While the major publishers and their buckets of cash have the potential to change the conversation in a way few games can, sometimes it's the indies, the diamonds in the rough, that rise above it all. Over the last decade, indies have had a profound effect on the industry. Here's some whose waves are still being felt today.

The Most Underrated Games Of The Decade

The decade has come and gone, with the passage of time once again showing that we live in a meaningless universe where we ultimately die. But hey! There were some cool video games along the way.

The Most Disappointing Games Of The Decade

Video games have changed so dramatically with another console generation passing by and an endless number of game releases.

So for this list, I've done a whiparound of all the gamers in the office and asked them for their personal tales and experiences. If you have any of your own, let us know in the comments!

StarCraft 2

Looking back at StarCraft 2 hurts, the way you might think about a lost love or a deep, deep mistake from the past. There was a couple of years where StarCraft 2 was starting to define the modern phase of esports. The community was outstanding, tournaments were popping up every week, and streaming was just starting to pop off. A new world, literally, was opening up. South Korean stars were being opened up to the world, and more Westerners found opportunities to compete in Korea. Some even did outstanding well.

What happened from there has been well chronicled. But why the game still sticks out in the decade for me was a moment in the Paragon Hotel, an ordinary pub just opposite Circular Quay station, around the corner from Sydney's Opera House and some of the city's most iconic sights.

I was standing in the pub with a friend. It was standing room only, because hundreds had packed out the room to watch the GSL finals. I specifically remember one moment in the fifth game, when the Terran player MVP had a enormous army of battlecruisers. A bit of poor scouting meant he never saw the Protoss Mothership coming, resulting in half the army getting sucked into a black hole - and the entire Paragon Hotel screaming as loud as any sports match I'd ever heard.

It was an unreal sight, one that caused the bar staff to take a couple of steps back at how excited everyone became. And I remember turning to my friend, one I'd spent years playing Counter-Strike with at shitty LANs for prize pools of $50 or less, and we just looked at each other. Esports had come so, so far. - Alex, Kotaku Australia editor

The Last of Us

I really can't fault Last of Us. Every moment of exploring, hiding, combat and the moments between Joel and Ellie in between had me so incredibly invested in this world and the characters that made it up. While one might see this game as just some other survival horror franchise with a new spin on the way the world ends, they'd be missing out on one of the best stories of any piece of media in recent times, with some of the most gripping gameplay one could hope for. Please lord give me number two already. - Jack, Pedestrian.tv strategy and response manager

Bravely Default

Bravely Default is a fun and addictive adventure for fans of old-school RPGs like Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. It features the familiar dungeons and turn-based battles of those games, with a gorgeous picture book art style and a few fun modern twists. The unique battle system allows your party members to recklessly spend their actions to unleash a series of attacks, or save them up defensively, and wait for the chance to strike. The job system features a huge variety of different roles to try out and skills to master. The sequel was just as good, although it remains to be seen if we'll ever get a third on the Switch. - Alasdair, weekend editor for Pedestrian.tv

A Tale Of Two Final Fantasys

In 2003, two companies named Square and Enix merged, and everything went crazy. It was one of those transformative genre moments, you know? The world's two biggest JRPG franchises — Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest — now belonged to the same company.

Jackbox Party Packs

Image: Kotaku

I mentioned how game nights have transformed over the decade, but a major factor has been games that bring people into gaming in very different ways. Even games like Mario Kart are completely inaccessible or impenetrable for some. The Jackbox games don't have that problem, and they're still a perfect accompaniment to a drunken evening.

The packs themselves have started to dip in quality - nothing has quite matched the value of the first few - but nothing gets as easy laughs as firing up a few rounds of Quiplash and Fibbage. There's no easier entry into a game than telling someone to pull out their phone. The real crime is that more games haven't gotten the technology downpat: Sony's PlayLink games aren't too bad, depending on what you're playing, and while Use Your Words nailed the tech, it failed on the gameplay. Hopefully the next decade nets us more accessible party games of the same ilk, without venturing down the Project xCloud/Remote Play route. - Alex, Kotaku Australia editor

Dishonored 2

Image: Kotaku

Dishonored 2 built on the success of Dishonored in so many ways, crafting a smooth, brilliant and totally gorgeous stealth game that required a great deal of strategy and planning to get through. Being able to play as either Corvo or Emily, both with unique powers and skillsets, was a joy, and while it’s rare I’ll go back and play the same game twice, I did with Dishonored 2 because there was so much to explore and find. Sailing past rooftops and finding alleys to bypass guards was a real challenge, and one I enjoyed immensely. - Leah, Kotaku Australia producer

Persona 5

GIF: Kotaku

Persona is one of my favourite series, and the fifth game absolutely nails everything that's great about it, while improving on past entries in every possible way. The visuals are as stylish as anything I've seen in a Japanese RPG and the turn-based battle system is smooth, refined and truly satisfying when you learn to master it. You play as the leader of a scrappy bunch known as The Phantom Thieves, who pull off daring heists in order to steal bad guys' hearts. Every dungeon is twistier and more creative than the last, from a casino to a spooky cruise ship, and every minute you spend with the game is a joy. - Alasdair, weekend editor for Pedestrian.tv

Pokemon Go

Image: Kotaku

Did anything dominate people's time and social feeds as much as Pokemon Go for that brief month? There have been plenty of popular games since, and Fortnite has certainly dominated for lots of families, but nothing has had that intergenerational appeal the way Pokemon Go briefly did.

The game itself was almost irrelevant to what mattered. Hundreds of strangers were gathering in public places, sometimes to the detriment of those who lived there, going on walks together. The mainstream press became fascinated with the game, and within weeks had started hunting down stories about how cafes and other places were banning people from playing Pokemon Go in the area.

A Requiem For Rhodes, Australia's Strangest Pokemon GO Spot

Rhodes is over. Rhodes as we now know it, is over. We've been hearing multiple reports that the Pokestops at Rhodes have been changed. It's no longer what it once was. But last Thursday, we visited this hive of villainy. We experienced peak Rhodes. This is what we saw.

But Pokemon Go also represented a shift. It made AR properly mainstream, even though most people enjoyed the game purely on a geolocational basis. It found a level of success that allowed Niantic to transform its company to a service provider, selling its engine and geolocation data to other studios to build their own games like Catan World Explorers. In a year where VR finally went mainstream, AR showed us why it will ultimately win: AR fits into people's lives without hassle, whereas large parts of the population still can't enjoy VR without physical discomfort. Pokemon Go didn't just usher in technology into people's lives in a way we hadn't seen, it popularised a brand new genre, and gave everyone a dose of Pokemon nostalgia right when the series needed it. - Alex, Kotaku Australia editor

Nier: Automata

Nier Automata starts out as a slick action game where you take on the role of a combat android in an eerie, post-apocalyptic open world. The first part of the game is spent exploring future earth in the wake of an alien invasion and it's all fast-paced battles and swift combo attacks, but the deeper you get, the stranger the game becomes, and the more you start to question your part in all of this. When you think things are ending after your first playthrough, they're really just getting started, and without wanting to say too much more, Nier: Automata is a game that stayed with me for a long time after I finished it. - Alasdair, weekend editor for Pedestrian.tv

The Decade In Five Games

It’s true: Five is a ridiculous number for summing up a decade’s worth of video games. It’s far too small. One can’t even put together an already-insufficient list of one game per year with that little real estate. You should know, then, that this is a different kind of list.

Battlefield 1

Image: EA/DICE

This hit my gaming sweet spot - a rich historical backdrop that generated a variety of experiences. It was also hard enough to keep the non pro always on their toes. Sure it could have launched a little more loaded, but at the time the gameplay graphics were a whole new experience. - Matt, Pedestrian Group CEO

The Nightmare War Of Battlefield 1 Multiplayer

Here's a nightmare I've actually had: I'm a soldier in a war, and no one's told me what to do. Bullets are whizzing overhead and death could arrive at any moment. Everyone around me seems to know what they're doing, but not me. I shouldn't be here. I'm just some guy. I sit there, paralysed, waiting to die.

PUBG

Image: PUBG Corporation

Fortnite definitely won the test of time and the speed and pacing means Apex is probably my favourite battle royale out of the traditional shooters. But all the best experiences early on, through all the losses, came through PUBG.

There was something special about those initial buggy few hundred hours, before first-player mode was introduced. The tales of everyone wiping because someone didn't know how to drive properly. Winning a game by proning in the swamp. Those matches where you drop and spend 20 minutes talking to your mates instead of ferreting around looking for ammo and loot.

I spent a lot of time playing with my partner, who was just reacquainting herself with mouse and keyboard controls, and so a lot of play was almost anti-competitive. PUBG was more a forest to hang out in and chill out in. It was a special time, before the servers were utterly riddled with cheats, a time when you could accidentally run into your friends and have some wild experiences on Discord. - Alex, Kotaku Australia editor

When You Accidentally Murder Your Friends In Battlegrounds

The other night, I jumped into a game of Battlegrounds with some friends. We hopped into the same Discord server so we could all chat to each other, even though we had eight players and PUBG squads have a limit of four. But no matter. Both teams searched for a game separately, and continued on our merry ways. And then about fifteen minutes in, things started to get a little awkward.

Of Course There's Battlegrounds ASMR

"Hopefully, I can actually win one," YouTuber Whisper Plays breathed into his microphone before he parachuted off a plane in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. His mechanical keyboard clacked loudly as he dropped down and collected his first few items: a few packs of 9mm ammo and a P1911 pistol, which actually takes .45 ammo. "I'm not gonna lie," he whispered. "I'm a little scared."

Breath of the Wild

Image: Nintendo

Breath Of The Wild is a game that just feels like it was made with love. Nothing is off limits in its enormous open world, and you can do whatever you like. If you want to fight enemies or solve puzzles, then go for it, but if not, you're free to just wander around, exploring the rocky peaks and mysterious forests of Hyrule and see what you can find. There's so much going on in Breath Of The Wild that even though I've sunk more than a hundred hours into beating the main story, I probably haven't found half the game's secrets. There are a bunch of other unplayed games on my shelf but I'll probably just go ahead and dive back into this one again. - Alasdair, weekend editor for Pedestrian.tv

When we look back at the decade, there's still only ever been one killer app: Breath of the Wild. But more than being an exceptionally good game, Breath of the Wild has already left its legacy on other games. Developers are stripping back their own systems, tutorials and prompts to players based on the Breath of the Wild experience.

Breath of the Wild is one of those games that you can return to weeks, months, years later. There are so many moments that make you just stop: the first time you see a blood moon rising. The Horse God. Magda's descent into madness. Having that moment where the game's physics all comes together to reveal a neat solution you hadn't really thought of.

It is, without doubt, one of those once in a generation games. It's a game about what you can do, and the things you haven't thought of, instead of the things you can't do. It offers a sandbox so large and vibrant, an approach that could have only ever come from the unique way Nintendo looks at video games, and it'll probably only be surpassed when Breath of the Wild 2 comes out. - Alex, Kotaku Australia editor

The Witcher 3

In a world where it feels like the business of video games all too often encroaches on their primary function - fun, escapism, sharing with friends - everyone turns to examples of the games that do it right. Breath of the Wild is the obvious example, but it's always qualified with Nintendo. That's how Nintendo does things. Nintendo are different, people say. They do things their way. The rest of the gaming world just isn't like that.

And then you have The Witcher 3, offering everyone hope. The multiple delays before the game's release proved well worth it: Geralt's magnum opus set not only the benchmark for the studio - one they're striving to surpass now, with great effort and not a small amount of crunch - but also a new high for open-world RPGs. It would take some patching to correct issues with the stiff movement and the inventory system, but the freedom and the quest writing made the game an instant all-time classic.

The game offered no shortage of things to talk about or explore: just on Kotaku Australia alone, more than 300 stories have been written about the game since the first artwork was announced in 2013. The game was so special that CDR made sure to get a signed copy of The Witcher 3 to President Obama - even though the former President apologised for not really having played it (which is totally reasonable, to be fair).

Can you imagine Scott Morrison ever being proud enough of the Australian video game industry to gift a copy of Goose Game or Hollow Knight? Probably not. But neither of those games mean as much to Australia as The Witcher does to Poland. There was immense pressure on CDR to burn every candle imaginable to get it right - and get it right, they most certainly did. - Alex, Kotaku Australia editor

I know everyone raves about how gorgeous the graphics are, and how well-crafted the story is, but beyond that The Witcher 3 gave me a world to play in when I was going through a really rough time, so it means more to me than I can convey. It was immersive and expansive, and with the exception of the odd goat-catching quest, nothing felt unnecessary or draining. I continue to replay it whenever I feel anxious, even if it’s just trying to navigate the countryside on Roach or admiring the characters (Geralt is hot as fuck and you know it). - Steph, Pedestrian.tv and Kotaku Australia native writer

Mario Kart 8

Image: Kotaku / Alex Walker

When the Switch was first announced with its catchy trailer and a shot of Breath in the Wild in the background, everyone was like ... wait, what's this portable gimmick? People are playing it on a plane? At the airport? Is Nintendo serious?

But that portable, casual vision has come completely true over the last few years. Who cares about the shitty screen in your ancient 747 on a long-haul flight when there's three or four indies to knock out? Long weeks travelling are made easier by a bit of downtime in bed, playing some Mario Kart or Zelda or any other giant RPG you care to imagine. Game nights have been completely transformed by how efficient the console is, whether it's just playing couch co-op indies like Nidhogg and Dive Kick, or something more serious like Smash Ultimate.

I mention Mario Kart 8 only because it's the game that has defined that portability for me. Whether it's playing on the Shinkansen from Tokyo to Osaka, using my laptop to find a workaround so I could get the Switch working on a locked down TV on a cruise, or just firing up a few rounds of Mario Kart at a friend's place over some drinks. It's the game that everyone can always return to, the one game that people are always chill to see at parties, and a game that would really only be perfected with more content.

A Surprising Way The Switch Makes Cruising Better

I've been cruising in the South Pacific the last couple of weeks. It's the kind of holiday you take when you want to disconnect, although, as is customary these days, there's technology everywhere. But satellite internet costs a motza. On top of that, there's restrictions in place that are designed to encourage cruisers to purchase entertainment through the provided services. Thankfully, that's where the Switch comes in.

It's been a few years since Mario Kart 8 came out. I wonder what Nintendo's planning for 2020 and beyond. - Alex, Kotaku Australia editor

Super Mario Odyssey

Odyssey was a toybox that I got to do anything I wanted in. While a 3D Mario game might to some sound pretty copy & paste, the simple mechanics of Cappy could be used and exploited in so many different ways. The gameplay and cute characters throughout made every moment an absolute joy, and it looks absolutely gorgeous, which really helps. - Jack, Pedestrian.tv strategy and response manager

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Image: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Rainbow Six: Siege gets a lot of credit for recovering from a difficult launch, but many forget that CS:GO did the same thing years earlier, too. The game launched initially without matchmaking or a suite of the features that it's now known for, and there was a genuine concern in its first year that the CS community would be split across titles once again.

But the game recovered and has gone on to, appropriately so, be a pillar of the esports world once again. CS:GO also continued to thrive with its predominately third-party model, reliant on tournaments, leagues and circuits that anyone could organise, instead of the tightly controlled developer model that defined League of Legends, Overwatch and other leagues. That freedom has allowed CS to flourish in a way that restricts other games, but it also allowed the scene around esports to grow and thrive too. Teams are more active and have more tournaments to play in. There's more content and more going on in any given week, because there's so much more to compete and practice for.

There's also the other side of CS:GO, the rise of microtransactions and loot boxes.

Aussie Site Shows How Deep Valve's Skin Economy Still Goes

From all of the public responses to microtransactions and the rise of loot boxes, the most consistent line of attack in gaming — and the one most easily adopted by authorities worldwide — has been against the grey market. The rise of the rainbow gun economy has been the area most heavily criticised by academics, with class action lawsuits even being filed against Valve for exposing minors to gambling. But despite the legal threats, crackdowns from Valve, and changes in the marketplace designed to dampen trades, skins are still going back and forth for hundreds, even thousands of dollars.

Danny Trejo Is Now Advertising Skins For Counter-Strike

Can you think of anyone else that can just hang out with their shirt off and sell skins like this?

Regulators worldwide didn't hone their attention on the secondary market and in-game skins because of CS:GO - thank Battlefront 2 for that - but their gaze, as it stands, is permanently fixed. That model has changed the lives of a lot of people: not just from the tens of thousands people have collected from trading skins, but also the ecosystem allowing players to recoup money from sticker sales which end up making a decent contribution to their bank account, should they run deep at a major tournament. It's a system that has sustained careers, teams and to a degree, one facet of the entire esports industry. Other games can't - and probably won't - implement similar models going forward. It'll be fascinating over the next decade to see how regulators eventually respond to loot boxes and the ability to sell items for real-world money, and how games like CS:GO respond. - Alex, Kotaku Australia editor

Paradigm

Paradigm might seem a weird choice for a game of the decade, but for me personally, it was one of the most memorable, quirky and hilarious games I’ve played in a long time. Solo-developed by Jacob Janerka, this point-and-click adventure follows the titular Paradigm, a mutant from the European country of Krusz, as he struggles to escape his past (while building up his burgeoning rap career). It’s disgusting, irreverent and extremely weird — it even features a sloth that spews candy — but it’s rare that a game is so damn funny and so damn good all at once. - Leah, Kotaku Australia producer

What have been your favourite games of the decade?

Comments

  • akeashar @akeashar

    The Last of Us is definitely one of my favourite games. Persona 5 fits into my disappointments of the decade, with 3 being the pinnacle of the series for me. Although Golden was a far better showing than the vanilla 4 was so maybe Royal will rescue 5.

    0
  • Braaains @braaains

    TLOU wins the decade for me. Probably my favourite game from my 4 decades of gaming.

    1
  • chinesefood @chinesefood

    THE BEST:

    Zelda: Breathe of the Wild
    The Witcher 3
    Skyrim
    God of War
    Dark Souls 1 & 3
    BioShock: Infinite
    Portal 2
    The Last of Us
    Titanfall 2
    Uncharted 4

    ALMOST:

    Super Mario: Odyssey
    Horizon: Zero Dawn
    Spider-Man
    Mass Effect 2

    2
    • robvil @robvil

      Yes, hard to leave Skyrim out of a top 10.

      0
  • superdeadlyninjabees @superdeadlyninjabees

    I feel like a lot of what people go into was more visual aspects and the idea than the gaming.
    Like how peple treat Persona like a Waifu sim. All this love for Persona 5 made me enjoy Persona a lot less. The series will now move away from the Jungian physics, release aimless spin-offs and go full FF until it's a pale imitation of itself because it's profitable for the wrong reasons. I got into it because moved away from anime-tropes. Now it's riddled with them.
    It's also worth noting the Nier Automata is popular because of the female lead's design: First game had a cult following, arguably better story, and an old guy (here at least...) for the PC. I dunno, people are all Instagram-y visuals wise with their games now days.

    0
    • superdeadlyninjabees @superdeadlyninjabees

      Oh look! I'm awaiting moderation again! Fuck yeah! Thanks Kotaku! Your stupid fucking voting systems wins again because one group of people's opinions are ALWAYS correct and that's how we should judge them and their ability to communicate with others.
      Fuck this. Logging out.

      -6
      • Alex Walker @alexwalker
        AUTHOR

        Come on dude. We're managing a million things at once and trying to get as many stories up for everyone to enjoy, while managing the comments and everything in the back that people never see. Bit of slack, hey?

        8
        • chinesefood @chinesefood

          You do some great work on here Alex. But the way the auto-mod works is really, really bad.

          I get that's intended to prevent anything offensive from staying up.. but surely removing votes altogether and just having a report button would work better?

          What if someone likes the Epic Games Store? Or has a passionate love of microtransactions (honestly, let them burn). Or thinks TLJ was a good film?

          There's no real discourse on here unless there's an equal amount of people upvoting and downvoting comments.

          1
          • Alex Walker @alexwalker
            AUTHOR

            I hear you, but there are also other priorities - the site is in the midst of a massive replatform and redesign (which should kick in very early January), and getting that working and ensuring the basic functions of that are a good experience for everyone is where 100% of the effort is going towards.

            I've seen some early renders of it today. It looks nice, and the on-site experience for those commenting should be about a billion times better. It won't fix the issue you're raising specifically, but fingers crossed when you see it you'll understand and appreciate where the work has gone.

            (It'll also, god willing, save hours of my time. We spend 1hr+ a day writing in HTML, I'm not even joking)

            5
            • chinesefood @chinesefood

              Haha, you see? Already caught myself a downvote!

              Looking forward to the redesign. I actually like the current design, but wasting time writing HTML is crazy considering how reliant the AU site is on your content.

              0
            • novasensei @novasensei

              Hoping the new site does as good a job of fixing the abhorrent ads as Adblock does ;)

              4
        • superdeadlyninjabees @superdeadlyninjabees

          Try something new and ethical rather than letting unpaid observers dole out measurements of their moral fortitude as a means of policing your site. This is not a moderation system: It's basically site endorsed vigilanteism as a process. When and where has that EVER worked and been shown to be a wise and balanced means of producing quality interaction historically?
          There's literally thousands of years to go off in examples. But here's Kotaku: Too busy to shape their own community andalways willing to ask for a "bit of slack" in context to a paid position.

          0
          • Alex Walker @alexwalker
            AUTHOR

            Upvotes and downvotes are unethical now? That's hyperbolic in the extreme. And considering that I'm the sole full-time writer on the AU side, it's not unreasonable that I'm upfront about the commitments I have and trying to balance all the different priorities.

            Maybe take a break or something dude, because while you're right in that moderation systems aren't great - upvotes/downvotes generally are something the internet needs to evolve from, but nobody's figured out what a better system looks like - this is a bit much. I'm engaging with you in good faith, and always have, so let's keep it chill if we can.

            6
  • yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeet @wired_z

    I really enjoyed PUBG when it was out.

    Mine would be...

    Overwatch
    Skyrim
    PUBG

    0
  • Sir Doctor B @sir-doctor-b

    Man that is way too hard a question to answer. Except for Hollow Knight. Skyrocketed to almost my favourite game of all time. CANNOT wait for Silksong.

    Witcher 3, Dark Souls, Breath of the Wild, Pokemon ORAS, Smash Ultimate, and Monster Hunter Tri are all up there too. Guarantee there are things I've forgotten.

    0
  • bass400 @bass400

    Dark Souls for me. Demon Souls was a delicious entree, and Dark Souls damn near perfect for me. Great concept, dark, mysterious, unforgiving, and visceral combat. And a late vote for Monster Hunter World - I had no experience of any of the previous games, but wow.

    0
  • djbear @djbear

    My favourite games of the decade are:

    Dark souls series
    GTAV
    Read Dead Redemption 2
    Euro Truck Simulator 2
    Warframe
    RimWorld
    Monster Hunter World
    Assassin's Creed Odyssey
    Mass Effect Trilogy

    But by far my most favourite of the decade is easily Witcher 3. Never have I lost myself so much in a game.

    1
  • goofer Guest

    Nier: Automata wasn't AWFUL, let's get that right, but really? should've been a 3rd of the price, it's basically just soft porn. people give visual novels on Steam a hard time but let's be 100% honest it's just for people to jerk off to the protagonist and her hooker boots. works out for me i've spent a lot of time staring at her ass and legs, but all the same that's not Game of Decade Material.

    -1
    • amstradhero @amstradhero

      Sorry, but if that's all you got from the game, then either you didn't finish the game, or... actually no, that's pretty much the only option.

      To dismiss Nier: Automata as just being softcore porn is an insult to not only one of the best games of the decade, but one of the best games ever released.

      2
  • Transientmind @transientmind

    Oh man. I could never do a best of decade/lifetime list. Hell, it's hard enough doing a year.
    I'd be much more comfortable with a 'best of month' list.

    2
    • PiratePete @piratepete

      What's your best of the month?

      1
      • Transientmind @transientmind

        Tough question! We're only halfway through this one!
        Also I guess it depends if you include re-releases porting to new platforms... PC and PS4 got a shitload of great stuff in the last couple weeks.

        November's a bit easier, now that it's done with and I can definitively say what I did and didn't enjoy, and November starred some real no-brainer favourites: Death Stranding, Pokemon Sword&Shield, and Age of Empires 2: Definitive. I’d put Death Stranding down as the best of the month.

        I know people were pretty stoked over Planet Zoo, Shenmue 3 and Fallen Order, but I didn’t play any of those, yet. I might get to Fallen Order, but the other two are unlikely. Surprise dark horse may very well be Spirit of the North. Foxes are ADORABLE.

        1
  • novasensei @novasensei

    Bloodborne and RDR2 would certainly be on my list.

    I feel sorry for people who aren't into gaming. They are missing out on so much.

    0
  • darath @darath

    What's sad is that The Last Of Us, Breath Of The Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 are console exclusives. So someone interested in playing everything on this list needs at least a PC and two consoles.

    0
  • pylgrim @pylgrim

    Breath of the Wild
    Super Mario 3D World (yes, above Oddissey if only by a notch).
    Guacamelee
    The Binding of Isaac
    Don't Starve
    Divinity Original Sin
    Xenoblade Chronicles
    Spider-Man
    Ori and the Blind Forest
    Mario Maker

    0
  • latincapn @latincapn

    Hmm..
    Rocket League
    Last of Us
    Rogue Legacy
    Bloodborne
    Horizon Zero Dawn
    Portal 2
    MGS Phantom Pain
    The Last Story
    Limbo
    Dishonored 1

    0
  • h0bkn0b @h0bkn0b

    Ten I really enjoyed from the decade:

    1. Witcher 3
    2. Subnautica
    3. Sunless Sea
    4. Frostpunk
    5. Stardew Valley
    6. Divinity: Original Sin II
    7. Mass Effect 2
    8. RimWorld
    9. This War Of Mine
    10. Dying Light: The Following

    1
  • parrotshake @parrotshake

    Bloodborne
    Persona 5
    Breath Of The Wild
    Far Cry 4
    Inside
    Fire Emblem: Three Houses
    Super Mario Galaxy 2
    Hotline Miami
    Wattam

    0
  • knifeyspooney @knifeyspooney

    Horizon: Zero Dawn is hands down my favourite this past decade
    Zelda BOTW
    Mario Odessey
    God of War
    Spider-man
    TLOU
    Bloodborne
    Destiny 1 & 2
    Uncharted 4
    Tomb Raider trilogy
    Overwatch
    WoW: Legion (the late game of that expansion, not the early part)
    Dead Cells
    Hollow Knight
    Celeste
    Death Stranding

    0
  • randomchance @randomchance

    Minecraft.

    So much Minecraft over the last decade that I burn out and quit, then a few months or so later I get the urge and back into it I go.

    GOTD for me.

    0
  • CapnFridgemagnet @thepacifist

    We Happy Few, for all its failings, had a great plot, and the atmosphere was pretty damn good. Julian Casey was magnificent in it, too.

    0

