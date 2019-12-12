People Keep Freaking Out Their Cats With Cat Face Filters

Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

Screenshot: tyomateee

Face filters can be a good time. Except when you’re a cat, and everything you thought was true is a digital fur-covered lie.

Below are clips of people testing out cat face filters on their feline friends. Some cats look totally freaked out!

The same goes for dogs, it seems. 

Other folks have been trying out different cat face filters to varying degrees of success. Not all cats seem bothered (or even interested) in the face filters.

Your cats might become more affectionate because of the filter.

Or not.

