People Keep Freaking Out Their Cats With Cat Face Filters

Screenshot: tyomateee

Face filters can be a good time. Except when you’re a cat, and everything you thought was true is a digital fur-covered lie.

Below are clips of people testing out cat face filters on their feline friends. Some cats look totally freaked out!

Cute cats Vs. cat filter pic.twitter.com/BatuOqexFB — GRENINJA (@INTEGRITY_4U) December 6, 2019

The same goes for dogs, it seems.

Aww! La reacción de los perritos al ver a su humano con filtro de gato ????????????#catfilter #dogsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/nA0zZB8VzQ — Madre Semestrosa (@MSemestrosa) December 6, 2019

Other folks have been trying out different cat face filters to varying degrees of success. Not all cats seem bothered (or even interested) in the face filters.

Tried doing the cat face filter. Sad to say my cat cares more about eating than me pic.twitter.com/detYLlt9ub — You (@zhaaaaaf) December 10, 2019

I tried the cat mask filter but she didnt bothered at all ???????? pic.twitter.com/WcKojlCXw7 — ???????????? ???? (@seoulintherain) December 10, 2019

I tried this cat filter thing with my cat and she just straight up went to sleep pic.twitter.com/5W3HlrcG00 — Kad ???? (@ourpanicpilots) December 11, 2019

Your cats might become more affectionate because of the filter.

So I tried the cat filter with my cat but she ended up loving me even more pic.twitter.com/3HTECbyjal — Alessia♡࿐ 준희 (@junculo) December 11, 2019

Or not.