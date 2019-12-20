PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

If you had plans this Friday, it's time to cancel. The Witcher's coming to Netflix this Friday, and the whole season is dropping at once.
Netflix has based the series on the books, rather than the timeline of events from CD Projekt Red's famous video games, although the popularity of the games is probably what caused Netflix to make the series in the first place. Netflix actually originally wanted to turn the series into a film, but a company vice president convinced them otherwise, saying the franchise had much more potential.
If you want to know when The Witcher will drop in your timezone, here's all the times:
Destiny awaits. @WitcherNetflix premieres tonight on Netflix. Here’s when you can expect to see it drop:
NZT 9pm
AEDT 7pm
AEST 6pm
ACDT 6:30pm
ACST 5:30pm
AWST 4pm
— Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) December 20, 2019
But in terms of what the first season will pay attention to, it's largely the Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels and short stories. In case you're wondering, the games are set decades after the books, which is partially why Henry Cavill's look is a more youthful Geralt than what gamers are accustomed to. The two biggest characters in the first series will, naturally, be Ciri (Freya Allen) and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), and you can get glimpses at all of them in the official trailers below.
There'll be eight episodes released this Friday. Here's the episode titles:
- The End's Beginning
- Four Marks
- Betrayer Moon
- Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials
- Bottled Appetites
- Rare Species
- Before a Fall
- Much More
Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner for the series, is also the writer for the first and last episodes of the series. Alik Sakharov (Black Sails, Marco Polo, Goliath, Ozark, House of Cards) directed the first two episodes, with Alex Garcia Lopez (Utopia, Daredevil, Netflix's Cowboy Bebop and Charlotte Brändström (Conspiracy of Silence, Madam Secretary) directing the following episodes.
As for the exact timing, Netflix has traditionally released seasons in the afternoon or early evening Australian time. Anyone with the Netflix app installed on their phone will get a push notification as soon as it's released, and you can toggle a notification to have Netflix add the series to your list as soon as it's available.
