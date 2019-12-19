The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Real Overwatch Loot Box Opens, Reveals 100% Chance Of Marriage Proposal

I’m not sure what this says about the odds of a successful union, but it’s at least a very nice way to spend big on an engagement.

When Gavin Carter—a producer on Fallout 3 and Halo 4—wanted to propose to his girlfriend recently, he didn’t want to do things the old fashioned way. Instead, he commissioned Optimistic Geometry (who did that amazing folding Mass Effect pistol we featured last year) to make an Overwatch loot box that not only looked like the real thing, but opened up like one as well.

£4000 (USD$5200) and twelve months later, Carter had his loot box for the big occasion, and just look at it go:

To see how it performed on the night, here’s video of the proposal:

And if you want to see inside the box, check out how it all actually works, here’s some behind the scenes footage:

Comments

  • death_au @death_au

    Can I just say that I like that there's three videos here: The short produced one showing it off, the "real" one of it being used in context and the behind-the-scenes how it works one. If you're not interested in one or more of these things you don't have to skip through a longer video just to see it. I like that approach.

    2
  • stormo @stormo

    Yet another loot box full of dumb voice lines. *sigh*

    0
  • PiratePete @piratepete

    Would have been more realistic if it only gave the ring 1% of the time and the rest of the time it just spat out garbage.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles