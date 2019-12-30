Remilia, The First Woman To Compete In The League Of Legends Championship Series, Dies At 23

Photo: Riot Games

Twitch Streamer and former professional League Of Legends player Maria “Remilia” Creveling died on Friday at the age of 23, according to a Tweet from her close friend and esports journalist Richard Lewis.

It is with great sadness that I inform you that my best friend Maria Creveling passed away peacefully in her sleep yesterday. Her absence will leave a void that can never be filled. — Richard Lewis (@RLewisReports) December 28, 2019

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that my best friend Maria Creveling passed away peacefully in her sleep yesterday,” Lewis explained in the Tweet, which was posted yesterday.

Remilia made in history in 2015 when she became the first woman to make it into the League Of Legends Championship Series while playing for Renegades. However, in 2016 she left citing harassment and stress as the main reasons for leaving.

In 2017, after leaving the LCS she joined the Latin American team Kaos Latin Gamers. After competing for one event with the team she had to leave due to a paralysed vocal cord. She returned to the US for surgery. Last month, she competed in the Twitch Rivals Team Draft and streamed often on Twitch.

Remilia’s boyfriend posted his thoughts on Twitter saying she wouldn’t want a lengthy public statement. “So all I’ll say is the 4 months I knew her were the best of both our lives and although she deserved so much more, it was a privilege to know her for the short time I did.”