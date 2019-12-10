Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

Report: The Next Xbox Will Have 16GB RAM, 13GB For Games

xbox project scarlett specs

The new consoles have talked up teraflops, 8K, real-time raytracing and lots of other features. But just as crucial to the whole equation is how much memory they'll ship with, and a new report shines some light on what to expect.

Windows Central, which has always been pretty close to all things Microsoft for obvious reasons, was confident enough overnight to report some specs around the two iterations of the next Xbox: Anaconda, which is the codename for the Project Scarlett that was first announced, and Lockhart, the cutdown version we've heard about.

Sources: Microsoft Is Still Planning A Cheaper, Disc-Less Next-Gen Xbox

In June, Microsoft announced Project Scarlett, a new iteration of the Xbox that the company said would “set a new bar for console power, speed and performance.” What Microsoft didn’t say is that it is also working on a lower-cost, disc-less version of Scarlett, code-named Lockhart, according to four people briefed on the company’s plans.

Read more

Anaconda, reportedly, will have 16GB of RAM in total with 13GB reserved for games and the remainder going towards to the console's OS. And that number could fluctuate a little more, as Microsoft already mentioned that they were using the SSD (which is a proprietary NVMe SSD) as virtual memory. By comparison, the Xbox One X has 9GB of RAM, which varied depending on what the OS was doing.

Any developers that want to access new features from the Scarlett generation, like real-time ray tracing, will need to get to grips with Game Core OS. Game Core OS isn't a prerequisite for developers making games for the next-gen Xboxes, but it's designed to help streamline development so devs only have to build a game once, and it will automatically work across Xbox and PC.

The SSD is likely to be the most noticeable change, though. Every game will benefit from faster loading times, though, and games won't need to be specifically patched for the Scarlett generation to take advantage of that.

Everything We Know About The PlayStation 5

The future of consoles is just over a year away. There's plenty of key questions still unanswered, like how the major publishers will approach retail versus digital sales in 2020 and beyond. But if you're interested in knowing what the next PlayStation can do, there's a ton of info already out there.

Read more

Microsoft Announces Project Scarlett, The Next-Gen Xbox

Microsoft today teased some its first plans for Project Scarlett, the next-generation Xbox, and the buzzwords make it sound impressive: up to 120 frames-per-second, a solid state drive, ray-tracing, and so on. It’ll be out in the spring of 2020.

Read more

[Thanks, Windows Central!]

Comments

  • matt1234 @matt1234

    That 13GB will be shared though with the GPU.

    That's the problem - shared memory means less ram for the CPU, and slower RAM for the GPU because instead of using GDDR6 it will be stuck using regular DDR5.

    Last edited 10/12/19 9:47 am
    0
    • Alex Walker @alexwalker
      AUTHOR

      Scarlett's using GDDR6 - not sure where you got DDR5 from. (Unless you mean it'll be using DDR5 because of the shared RAM it's pulling from rest of the system.)

      0
  • Camm @camm

    The real question is, how much is the damn thing going to cost considering its specs atm are better than most midrange PC's.

    0
    • soldant @soldant

      Probably about what the One X cost at launch - no doubt it’ll be sold at a slight loss.

      0
  • akeashar @akeashar

    So with the SSD, given it’s proprietary and used for memory, are folks still going to be able to swap it out for their own drives?

    0
    • agentofevil @agentofevil

      there will no doubt be after market warranty voiding options.

      0
    • stormo @stormo

      The SSD will almost certainly be soldered to the motherboard, as it is in most modern laptops.

      However, I see no reason why Scarlett won't support external drives like the current XBone models do.

      0
    • Camm @camm

      Furthermore, I don't expect to see this SSD with enough capacity to be the main drive. IMO, we will still have spinning rust, that uses the SSD for game cacheing.

      -1
  • agentofevil @agentofevil

    cant wait really.

    this will spell the end of the current version of the switch. 3rd parties will ditch it fast as they wont be able to port next gen games to it without making a completely different version.

    expect a switch pro in line with ps4 slim specs to come out 2020.

    0
    • stormo @stormo

      Given that Switch runs ARM and XBone uses x86, developers already have to make completely different versions for the Switch.

      Given that there isn't currently a mobile SoC on the market that has "PS4 slim specs", it's unlikely a "Switch Pro" with such specs will come out in 2020.

      1
      • Camm @camm

        Not quite, there's the issue of just available power, its not just an arch port, but a complete refactoring of the game.

        1
    • novasensei @novasensei

      Yep, bring on the next gen! Can't wait.

      As for the Switch - that concept can only hang with the tail end of a generation. It's impossible for it to have contemporary specs/power.

      1
  • zak @zak

    8K seems... optimistic. Who said anything about nex-gen consoles doing 8K?

    0
    • agentofevil @agentofevil

      Microsoft did...

      0
      • zak @zak

        Okay, I don't remember that. If they just get 4K running smoothly I'll be happy. :)

        1
    • stormo @stormo

      Microsoft explicitly mentioned it in the Scarlett reveal trailer at E3.

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
au feature gta-v steam steam-awards the-steam-awards

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

After a month of voting the results are in for the 4th annual Steam Awards. Things were a little different this year and a game released in September 2013 once again took out one of the top spots.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles