Report: The Next Xbox Will Have 16GB RAM, 13GB For Games

The new consoles have talked up teraflops, 8K, real-time raytracing and lots of other features. But just as crucial to the whole equation is how much memory they'll ship with, and a new report shines some light on what to expect.

Windows Central, which has always been pretty close to all things Microsoft for obvious reasons, was confident enough overnight to report some specs around the two iterations of the next Xbox: Anaconda, which is the codename for the Project Scarlett that was first announced, and Lockhart, the cutdown version we've heard about.

Anaconda, reportedly, will have 16GB of RAM in total with 13GB reserved for games and the remainder going towards to the console's OS. And that number could fluctuate a little more, as Microsoft already mentioned that they were using the SSD (which is a proprietary NVMe SSD) as virtual memory. By comparison, the Xbox One X has 9GB of RAM, which varied depending on what the OS was doing.

Any developers that want to access new features from the Scarlett generation, like real-time ray tracing, will need to get to grips with Game Core OS. Game Core OS isn't a prerequisite for developers making games for the next-gen Xboxes, but it's designed to help streamline development so devs only have to build a game once, and it will automatically work across Xbox and PC.

The SSD is likely to be the most noticeable change, though. Every game will benefit from faster loading times, though, and games won't need to be specifically patched for the Scarlett generation to take advantage of that.

[Thanks, Windows Central!]