Ryan Reynolds Is Basically A GTA Online NPC In The First Trailer For Free Guy

In games like GTA Online and Red Dead Online, you can find numerous unnamed NPCs who are just living their life as players kill them, steal from them and blow up their cars and homes. Free Guy, a new film coming out next year, askes the question: What would happen if one of those NPCs fought back?
I like Ryan Reynolds a lot, but boy does this not look like a good film. Maybe I’m too harsh, but the jokes feel old and the whole thing looks like one of those “GTA In Real Life” videos, with a bigger budget, that have been around for years.
But who knows. Maybe the full film, which comes out July 2, 2020, will be better.
Emmet from the Lego movie crossed with They Live? Looks fun, l'm in. Not right away of course 'cos who has that kind of money to go to the cinema? I'll wait till it comes out on Netflix.
Most people? Don't go day one, but buy your tickets online, join cinebuzz, go after a few weeks and pick up 8 dollar tickets or something? Or support your local Cineplex who are cheap as dirt?
Sorry Weresmurf, that was meant to be tongue in cheek but trips to the movies are usually reserved for something the whole family want to see and that does add up.
Oh god dont remind me. Took 4 nephews my son and I to see endgame...
200 bucks later...
...and that was just the popcorn. :)
You now get a free choc top once you spend $150 or more on popcorn...
I want my complimentary choctop!!! #feelrippedoff #justiceforweresmurf
Should be redeemable next time you go to the cinema. Thats how they suck you in - you get stuck in a vicious cycle of buying popcorn after redeeming your choctop, then having to go back to get your next freebie choctop.
Of course, you need the voucher, which they should have emailed to you. You did get the email, didnt you?
@grunt you know, I DID have this black card they gave me, which actually (and I'm for real here lol) gave me unlimited refills on my popcorn). Do you think we EVER used it once??? Nope :( required us to leave the cinemas to top it up during the film... silly us.
the one good thing about small town cinemas, you dont pay out the arse to go the movies. $20 gets you a ticket, large drink, large popcorn and choctop with change left over as an adult