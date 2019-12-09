ScribbleTaku

Image: Vanna O'Brien

The last game, clearly, was Oblivion. A game from a time where box art was a little more iconic - or at least remembered a hell of a lot more strongly - than today.

Today's drawing comes from the lovely Vanna, which explains why the quality has ramped up massively. Be interesting to see how you all go with this one, although I have a feeling you'll have no qualms guessing what it is.

Good luck!