Sekiro Wins Game Of The Year At The 2019 Game Awards

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the 2019 Game Awards’ Game of the Year, winning over games like Death Stranding and Resident Evil 2. It’s a surprise award, that snuck ninja-like over the finish. It also won best Action/Adventure game.

The Game Awards dazzled audience members and viewers worldwide with a variety of trailers and announcements meant to keep them purchasing stuff from big companies. But yes, there were indeed awards!

Here is a list of all the winners for 2019. Winners are highlighted in bold.

Game of the Year

  • Control

  • Death Stranding

  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

  • Resident Evil 2

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

  • The Outer Worlds

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends

  • Destiny 2

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Fortnite

  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best Score/Music

  • Cadence of Hyrule

  • Death Stranding

  • Devil May Cry 5

  • Kingdom Hearts III

  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Esports Coach

  • Eric “adreN” Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

  • Nu-ri “Cain” Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)

  • Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

  • Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

  • Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz (OG, Dota 2)

  • Danny “Zonic” Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best Esports Team

  • Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

  • G2 Esports (League of Legends) (winner)

  • OG (Dota 2)

  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)

  • Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best Esports Event

  • 2019 League of Legends World Championship

  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

  • EVO 2019

  • Fortnite World Cup

  • IEM Katowice 2019

  • The International 2019

Best Esports Host

  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

  • Alex “Machine” Richardson

  • Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

  • Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

Best Fighting Game

  • Dead or Alive 6

  • Jump Force

  • Mortal Kombat 11

  • Samurai Shodown

  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence

  • Control

  • Death Stranding

  • Disco Elysium

  • The Outer Worlds

Best Role Playing Game

  • Disco Elysium

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Kingdom Hearts III

  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

  • The Outer Worlds

Best Esports Player

  • Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

  • Luka “Perkz” Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

  • Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

  • Jay “Sinatraa” Won (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

  • Control

  • Death Stranding

  • Gears 5

  • Resident Evil 2

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Strategy Game

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall

  • Anno 1800

  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses

  • Total War: Three Kingdoms

  • Tropico 6

  • Wargroove

Content Creator Of The Year

  • Jack “Courage” Dunlop

  • Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo

  • Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler

  • David “Grefg” Martínez

  • Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek

Best Art Direction

  • Control

  • Death Stranding

  • Gris

  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best Action Game

  • Apex Legends

  • Astral Chain

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

  • Devil May Cry 5

  • Gears 5

  • Metro Exodus

Games For Impact

  • Concrete Genie

  • Gris

  • Kind Words

  • Life Is Strange 2

  • Sea of Solitude

Best Family Game

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3

  • Ring Fit Adventure

  • Super Mario Maker 2

  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

  • Yoshi’s Crafted World

Best Sports/ Racing Game

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fuelled

  • Dirt Rally 2.0

  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

  • F1 2019

  • FIFA 20

Best Mobile Game

  • Call of Duty: Mobile

  • Grindstone

  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

  • Sky: Children of Light

  • What the Golf?

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Apex Legends

  • Borderlands 3

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

  • Tetris 99

  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends

  • Destiny 2

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Fortnite

  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

  • Dota 2

  • Fortnite

  • League of Legends

  • Overwatch

Best Performance

  • Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb — The Outer Worlds

  • Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden — Control

  • Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz — Gears 5

  • Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff — Death Stranding

  • Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling — Control

  • Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges — Death Stranding

Best AR/VR Game

  • Asgard’s Wrath

  • Blood & Truth

  • Beat Saber

  • No Man’s Sky

  • Trover Saves the Universe

Player’s Voice Award

  • Death Stranding

  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Fresh Indie Game

  • Disco Elysium

  • Gris

  • My Friend Pedro

  • Outer Wilds

  • Slay the Spire

  • Untitled Goose Game

Best Independent Game

  • Baba Is You

  • Disco Elysium

  • Katana Zero

  • Outer Wilds

  • Untitled Goose Game

Best Game Direction

  • Control

  • Death Stranding

  • Resident Evil 2

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

  • Outer Wilds

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Borderlands 3

  • Control

  • Death Stranding

  • Resident Evil 2

  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

  • benredbeard @benredbeard

    Oh man grats on Disco Elysium on grabbing some of those W's.

    2
  • os42 @os42

    Congrats to Sekiro - I honestly didn't think it would have the widespread appeal to win it, just looking at its competition. That said, I suppose Activision did market it very strongly when compared to how From's previous games were marketed, so I guess it got a wider following than I realised.

    0
    • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

      I’m not that surprised, Sekiro spent a lot more time in the public and media eye than the other games on the list, there was months of streams, articles, gifs and memes.

      0
  • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

    Best ongoing game isn’t highlighted.
    It was Fortnite if anyone was wondering.

    0
  • akeashar @akeashar

    Out of curiosity, since I haven't played either of them, from those that play Destiny 2 do you think it deserves the 'Best Community Support' over the others in the list? I'm guessing that has to do something with community engagement and not tech support.

    1
    • figaro @jbp

      Eh they responded fairly well to everyone getting very angry at the game and it's alright now. It's a weird award because I'd have thought FFXIV would win since they're absolutely stellar when it comes to big game support for players.

      1
    • knifeyspooney @knifeyspooney

      I would say the community staff team at bungie are pretty awesome. There's a weekly blog that gets released talking about major events that happen in game and updates on when things will happen. On twitter the comms team also get involved tweeting with a lot of content creators and even encourage other players to achieve milestones in the game. Then there are the comments on reddit that they've seen players posts and are passing along the feedback. Sometimes these comments do seem a bit hollow because they are acknowledging feedback and the responses do read as "I'm passing this along to the team" but sometimes in the litter of these comments is a good reassuring post about why testing a feature/nerf/buff takes its time (the subreddit has over a million followers now so you do see a number of immature salty posters having a big whinge).

      1
      • akeashar @akeashar

        Thanks for that writeup, it really does sound like a good engagement model that they've got.

        Working in tech support I can appreciate things taking time, so I think proactive coms like that is a good thing!

        0
  • Simocrates @simocrates

    Bit disappointed to see Final Fantasy XIV didn't get the award for ongoing game. Shadowbringers was a phenomenal expansion with a great narrative.

    Also surprised The Outer Worlds didn't win anything. All I saw on Reddit leading up to the release why how amazing it was going to be and how it was a big middle finger to Fallout 76.

    0
  • cr33g @cr33g

    I'm surprised Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice received Game of the Year 2019. Personally, I was expecting Resident Evil 2.

    Regardless, Sekiro is a good game, and the developers did well to achieve GotY. Well done to them.

    0
    • WhitePointer @whitepointer

      My money was on Death Stranding or Control. Even Smash was in with a shot. Definitely didn't expect Sekiro.

      1
      • cr33g @cr33g

        I still have yet to play Control, I've heard great things about it though. I might pick it up on PC when it drops a bit in price on Steam.

        0
  • WhitePointer @whitepointer

    The game awards wasn't actually an awards show. It was a game announcement show with a few awards thrown in between.

    0
    • wikig1itch @wikig1itch

      Which is fine because no one would watch if it was a straight awards show.

      1
  • James Thornton Guest

    Yeah well nice try jackass assuming that Crash Bandicoot Worlds never got announced at the Game Awards this year and Phil Spencer announcing the Xbox Series X coming out next year absolute rubbish.
    I'm absolutely fucking pissed that this was the worst ever Game Awards for 2019 and that Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled was never announced as the best racing game for PS4 Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
    I don't care about how London Studio's Blood and Truth for Playstation VR won this year's Game Awards for best VR/AR game.
    But you know what they can forget about next year's Game Awards that's it.
    I'm not fucking happy I'm absolutely pissed off that's it I'm done.

    0
  • randos Guest

    Really Sekiro game of the year. The game is not boring that for sure, but game of the year?
    -The game has horrible camera for one
    -Stupidly hard for casual players
    -Key binds are horrible.i mean why the fuck is step dodge defaulted to go forward and also bind to the same as sprint.
    -Audience is limited due to the fact its hard.
    And yet won the game of the year.
    Residential evil 2 should be the real winner followed by death stranding(despite being a walking simulator) as they don't have those set backs and attracts more of a broader range. What kinda of causal player would be like "ooh... Sekiro won the game award, its gotta be good right". Only to find out its stupidly hard, rage quite and gets a full refund.

    Never played the other games soo i don't have any input for them.

    0

