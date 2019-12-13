Sekiro Wins Game Of The Year At The 2019 Game Awards

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the 2019 Game Awards’ Game of the Year, winning over games like Death Stranding and Resident Evil 2. It’s a surprise award, that snuck ninja-like over the finish. It also won best Action/Adventure game.
The Game Awards dazzled audience members and viewers worldwide with a variety of trailers and announcements meant to keep them purchasing stuff from big companies. But yes, there were indeed awards!
Here is a list of all the winners for 2019. Winners are highlighted in bold.
Game of the Year
Control
Death Stranding
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Resident Evil 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
The Outer Worlds
Best Community Support
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Best Score/Music
Cadence of Hyrule
Death Stranding
Devil May Cry 5
Kingdom Hearts III
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Best Esports Coach
Eric “adreN” Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Nu-ri “Cain” Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz (OG, Dota 2)
Danny “Zonic” Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best Esports Team
Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
-
G2 Esports (League of Legends) (winner)
OG (Dota 2)
-
San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best Esports Event
2019 League of Legends World Championship
2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
EVO 2019
Fortnite World Cup
IEM Katowice 2019
The International 2019
Best Esports Host
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Alex “Machine” Richardson
Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
Best Fighting Game
Dead or Alive 6
Jump Force
Mortal Kombat 11
Samurai Shodown
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Best Narrative
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
The Outer Worlds
Best Role Playing Game
Disco Elysium
Final Fantasy XIV
Kingdom Hearts III
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
The Outer Worlds
Best Esports Player
Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
Luka “Perkz” Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Jay “Sinatraa” Won (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)
Best Audio Design
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Gears 5
Resident Evil 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Strategy Game
Age of Wonders: Planetfall
Anno 1800
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Tropico 6
Wargroove
Content Creator Of The Year
Jack “Courage” Dunlop
Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo
Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler
David “Grefg” Martínez
Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek
Best Art Direction
Control
Death Stranding
Gris
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Best Action Game
Apex Legends
Astral Chain
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Devil May Cry 5
Gears 5
Metro Exodus
Games For Impact
Concrete Genie
Gris
Kind Words
Life Is Strange 2
Sea of Solitude
Best Family Game
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Ring Fit Adventure
Super Mario Maker 2
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Yoshi’s Crafted World
Best Sports/ Racing Game
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fuelled
Dirt Rally 2.0
eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
F1 2019
FIFA 20
Best Mobile Game
Call of Duty: Mobile
Grindstone
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sky: Children of Light
What the Golf?
Best Multiplayer Game
Apex Legends
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Tetris 99
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Best Ongoing Game
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Best Esports Game
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2
Fortnite
League of Legends
Overwatch
Best Performance
Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb — The Outer Worlds
Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden — Control
Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz — Gears 5
Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff — Death Stranding
Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling — Control
Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges — Death Stranding
Best AR/VR Game
Asgard’s Wrath
Blood & Truth
Beat Saber
No Man’s Sky
Trover Saves the Universe
Player’s Voice Award
Death Stranding
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Fresh Indie Game
Disco Elysium
Gris
My Friend Pedro
Outer Wilds
Slay the Spire
Untitled Goose Game
Best Independent Game
Baba Is You
Disco Elysium
Katana Zero
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game
Best Game Direction
Control
Death Stranding
Resident Evil 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Outer Wilds
Best Action/Adventure Game
Borderlands 3
Control
Death Stranding
Resident Evil 2
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Oh man grats on Disco Elysium on grabbing some of those W's.