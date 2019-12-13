Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Announced For Xbox Series X

Following the official reveal of the Xbox Series X at the 2019 Video Game Awards, Microsoft showed off a trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, the follow-up to Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Sacrifice.

All the footage seen in the trailer below is captured from a build created to make the most of the new Xbox hardware, due out next holiday season. I couldn’t tell you what the hell is going on, but damn Ninja Theory knows how to make a face look good, don’t they?