Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Announced For Xbox Series X

Following the official reveal of the Xbox Series X at the 2019 Video Game Awards, Microsoft showed off a trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, the follow-up to Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Sacrifice.
All the footage seen in the trailer below is captured from a build created to make the most of the new Xbox hardware, due out next holiday season. I couldn’t tell you what the hell is going on, but damn Ninja Theory knows how to make a face look good, don’t they?
So over the moon about this. Hellblade is a damn amazing game shedding light on some very real issues. Glad it got a sequel!
I also loved Hellblade, although I'm a little cautious about this announcement. I thought the first game was wonderfully self-contained and I've got that classic sequel anxiety.
I know what you mean, but i'm all for games that bring light to mental issues. The doco on this was so damn insightful. Worth a watch if you haven't seen it already.