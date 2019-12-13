Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Announced For Xbox Series X

Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

Following the official reveal of the Xbox Series X at the 2019 Video Game Awards, Microsoft showed off a trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, the follow-up to Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Sacrifice.

All the footage seen in the trailer below is captured from a build created to make the most of the new Xbox hardware, due out next holiday season. I couldn’t tell you what the hell is going on, but damn Ninja Theory knows how to make a face look good, don’t they?

Comments

  • Toolman @toolman

    So over the moon about this. Hellblade is a damn amazing game shedding light on some very real issues. Glad it got a sequel!

    0
    • VoxGecko @voxgecko

      I also loved Hellblade, although I'm a little cautious about this announcement. I thought the first game was wonderfully self-contained and I've got that classic sequel anxiety.

      2
      • Toolman @toolman

        I know what you mean, but i'm all for games that bring light to mental issues. The doco on this was so damn insightful. Worth a watch if you haven't seen it already.

        1

