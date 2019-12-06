Slot Machine Logo Sure Looks Familiar

Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

Image: trademark_bot

This is the logo for an upcoming slot machine called Wheel of Fortune. I’m sure I’ve seen it before.

OH RIGHT.

Image: chuggaaconroy

It’s not an exact copy, but there certainly are many close similarities.

As pointed out on Hachima, this is from Tokyo-based pachinko and slot machine maker Kita Denshi.

The logo was included in a recent trademark filing. The trademark covers slot machines and other amusement machines. Square Enix does not appear to be listed in the filing.

Comments

  • bgosk @bgosk

    I like Cwheel of Trigger! Very nice ring to it!

    0
  • smegw0lf @smegw0lf

    I thought maybe it was EA's "Inner Circle" medal for upper management?

    0
  • AngoraFish @angorafish

    Both of them are shit, and thankfully, not similar enough for a rent-seeking copyright claim. I expect that both of them have simply been caught using Microsoft WordArt.

    0
    • ruddaga @ruddaga

      Respect where respect is due. Original Chrono Trigger is dope and the logo should be revered like Christians revere the cross!

      CHRONO CROSS!

      1

