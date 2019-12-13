Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

Snatch BOSE QuietComfort 35 II Headphones For $300

If you're in the market for new quality cans, now's a good time to snatch up the BOSE QuietComfort 35 II headphones for just $300 just in time for Christmas.

Consistently rated as some of the best headphones available out there, the BOSE QuietComfort 35 IIs are wireless, noise-cancelling and manage to deliver excellent quality sound. The major problem is usually the price.

But this latest sale is brings the headphone's RRP of $500 right down to just $300 ⁠— a huge $200 saving. So, to get yourself an early Christmas present or gift it to a friend, you'll have to head to Microsoft's eBay store and add in the code P20SURFACE.

You'll just need to make up your mind soon because as of writing, 309 have already sold and there's a limited quantity available.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

  • Hippy @hippy

    so these are the older version of the headphones; in that there is a new model with more bells and whistles; that said I have the Q35 II and I find them fantastic; well worth it at this price.

