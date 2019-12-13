Snatch BOSE QuietComfort 35 II Headphones For $300

If you're in the market for new quality cans, now's a good time to snatch up the BOSE QuietComfort 35 II headphones for just $300 just in time for Christmas.

Consistently rated as some of the best headphones available out there, the BOSE QuietComfort 35 IIs are wireless, noise-cancelling and manage to deliver excellent quality sound. The major problem is usually the price.

But this latest sale is brings the headphone's RRP of $500 right down to just $300 ⁠— a huge $200 saving. So, to get yourself an early Christmas present or gift it to a friend, you'll have to head to Microsoft's eBay store and add in the code P20SURFACE.

You'll just need to make up your mind soon because as of writing, 309 have already sold and there's a limited quantity available.

Five Of The Best Noise Cancelling Headphones The world is a noisy place filled with screaming children, coughing commuters and your work colleagues clacky mechanical keyboards. If you’re looking to drown those sounds out or if you’re a frequent flyer that just wants to get the roar of jet engines out of their ears, noise cancelling headphones should be at the top of your To Buy list. Here are five of the best for your consideration. Read more

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.