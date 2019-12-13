Some Of 2020's Most Interesting Games Are Playable Until Sunday

Remember when playing demos - and making a good demo - mattered? That's gone out the window over the last two decades, but the spirit of that era is back until Sunday with the Steam Game Festival.

It's a tie-in for The Game Awards with Steam, and hopefully something we'll see more conventions do. Until early Sunday Australian time, anyone on Steam can play demos from 13 games scheduled for release next year or later. The games are all indie titles, although there's some big names amongst those, including the current state of Night Dive's System Shock reboot.

There's titles like Spiritfarer, a game about playing as the ferrymaster for the dead. CARRION's a platformer billed as "a reverse horror game", the adorable SkateBIRD. Aussies make up three of the 13 games: Moving Out, a Overcooked-style game about moving out, and the makers of Crawl have Acid Knife and The Drifter available as well. (Update: I'm told it's actually four Aussie studios, as Heavenly Bodies is being made by 2pt Interactive down in Melbourne. Thanks, Meredith!)

Here's all the demos available until Sunday:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Roki

Haven

System Shock

Acid Knife

Spiritfarer

Wooden Nickel

Moving Out

Eastward

SkateBIRD

The Drifter

Heavenly Bodies

CARRION

The System Shock demo runs a fair bit longer than the promo for the game's Kickstarter campaign, and the game has been streamlined and tweaked a lot since then. Chicory is worth a look if for anyone into 2D Zelda-style games, while The Drifter is an adventure thriller about someone who is murdered, put back into their own body seconds before dying and then framed for their own death.

It's a great little promo, especially since you can try a bunch of games with no commitment. It's especially good to see so many Aussie games on the list, and hopefully we'll see more timed demo events like this after things like PAX Australia. If you want to check any of the games out, head here.