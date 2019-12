One of my favourite end-of-year treats in this job is getting to see all the amazing screenshots that Andy Cull puts together for his annual collections.

We’ve featured them for the last few years, and this year’s compilation includes shots from games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Sekiro, Metro Exodus and Control.

You can see them below:

THE DIVISION 2

METRO EXODUS

THE DIVISION 2

THE DIVISION 2

METRO EXODUS

SEKIRO

SEKIRO

DAYS GONE

THE DIVISION 2

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2