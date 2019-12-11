Sports Story Is Golf Story Except With Lots More Sports

Screenshot: Nintendo

Just announced during Nintendo’s Indie World showcase this morning, Sports Story is a sequel to Golf Story, the 2017 golf RPG that was a breakout indie hit on Switch. It’s coming in mid-2020 and will launch exclusively on Switch.

Not only are we talking about more sports, we’re talking about a mashup of every sport. Use a golf club to hit a baseball into a soccer goal? Why not?

Golf Story is one of the favourite games of Nintendo’s new president Shuntaro Furukawa. So it’s not too surprising to see its follow-up stay exclusive to Switch.