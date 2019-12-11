Sports Story Is Golf Story Except With Lots More Sports

Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

Just announced during Nintendo’s Indie World showcase this morning, Sports Story is a sequel to Golf Story, the 2017 golf RPG that was a breakout indie hit on Switch. It’s coming in mid-2020 and will launch exclusively on Switch.

Not only are we talking about more sports, we’re talking about a mashup of every sport. Use a golf club to hit a baseball into a soccer goal? Why not?

Golf Story is one of the favourite games of Nintendo’s new president Shuntaro Furukawa. So it’s not too surprising to see its follow-up stay exclusive to Switch.

  • ferret @ferret

    Yes please. I’ll definitely have me some of this.

