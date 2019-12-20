Steam's Best Christmas Deals

It's nearing the holidays period and that means more sales. This time, Steam is chucking its 'winter' sale for us to grow our shame piles even more. Here are the best sales on offer.
Best Steam Christmas Deals Under $5
- Dishonored: $4.48
- Don't Starve: $3.62
- Fallout: New Vegas: $4.48
- Faster Than Light: $3.62
- Half-Life 2: $1.45
- Just Cause 3: $3.44
- Left 4 Dead 2: $2.90
- Life Is Strange 2 - Episode 1: $2.99
- PAYDAY 2: $1.45
- Saints Row The Third: $3.73
- Spintires: $4.23
- The Witcher 2: $4.07
- Tomb Raider: $4.34
Best Steam Christmas Deals Under $10
- A Short Hike: $9.77
- BioShock Infinite: $9.98
- Desert Online: $5.12
- Euro Truck Simulator 2: $7.23
- Human: Fall Flat: $8.60
- Outlast: $5.79
- Papers, Please: $7.25
- Terraria: $7.12
- The Evil Within 2: $9.98
- Ty The Tasmanian Tiger: $9.97
- Wolf Among Us: $7.80
Best Steam Christmas Deals Under $20
- Arma 3: $15.28
- Borderlands 2 Game of the Year: $11.42
- DOOM (2016): $10.48
- Frostpunk: $17.18
- Mass Effect Collection: $12.48
- Planet Coaster: $12.99
- Project Winter: $16.79
- Slay the Spire: $17.97
- Stardew Valley: $10.19
- Team Sonic Racing: $14.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: $17.99
Steam Deals With User Ratings Over 95%
- A Hat in Time: $21.47
- Can't Stop Laughing Bundle: $8.62
- Don't Starve Together: $8.60
- Katana ZERO: $14.40
- RESIDENT EVIL 2 / BIOHAZARD RE:2: $29.68
- South Park: The Stick of Truth: $11.23
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth: $11.99
- VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action: $14.40
Check out the rest of the lineup on Steam. Happy gaming this holidays!
PSA: the Itch.io version of A Short Hike is only a little over $10 AUD, it includes a Steam key and the developer gets a heck of a bigger slice of your money.