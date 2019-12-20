The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Steam's Best Christmas Deals

steam christmas winter boxing day holidays saleImage: Steam

It's nearing the holidays period and that means more sales. This time, Steam is chucking its 'winter' sale for us to grow our shame piles even more. Here are the best sales on offer.

Best Steam Christmas Deals Under $5

  • Dishonored: $4.48
  • Don't Starve: $3.62
  • Fallout: New Vegas: $4.48
  • Faster Than Light: $3.62
  • Half-Life 2: $1.45
  • Just Cause 3: $3.44
  • Left 4 Dead 2: $2.90
  • Life Is Strange 2 - Episode 1: $2.99
  • PAYDAY 2: $1.45
  • Saints Row The Third: $3.73
  • Spintires: $4.23
  • The Witcher 2: $4.07
  • Tomb Raider: $4.34

Best Steam Christmas Deals Under $10

  • A Short Hike: $9.77
  • BioShock Infinite: $9.98
  • Desert Online: $5.12
  • Euro Truck Simulator 2: $7.23
  • Human: Fall Flat: $8.60
  • Outlast: $5.79
  • Papers, Please: $7.25
  • Terraria: $7.12
  • The Evil Within 2: $9.98
  • Ty The Tasmanian Tiger: $9.97
  • Wolf Among Us: $7.80

Best Steam Christmas Deals Under $20

  • Arma 3: $15.28
  • Borderlands 2 Game of the Year: $11.42
  • DOOM (2016): $10.48
  • Frostpunk: $17.18
  • Mass Effect Collection: $12.48
  • Planet Coaster: $12.99
  • Project Winter: $16.79
  • Slay the Spire: $17.97
  • Stardew Valley: $10.19
  • Team Sonic Racing: $14.99
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: $17.99

Steam Deals With User Ratings Over 95%

  • A Hat in Time: $21.47
  • Can't Stop Laughing Bundle: $8.62
  • Don't Starve Together: $8.60
  • Katana ZERO: $14.40
  • RESIDENT EVIL 2 / BIOHAZARD RE:2: $29.68
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth: $11.23
  • The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth: $11.99
  • VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action: $14.40

Check out the rest of the lineup on Steam. Happy gaming this holidays!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The holidays are approaching fast. For many that means a fortnight of pure, relaxing bliss. It's the perfect opportunity to chew through games on your shame pile, or to buy a few more and add to it. If you're about to head into a solid break, these are the titles that are absolutely perfect to get started with.

Read more

Comments

  • snoweee @snoweee

    PSA: the Itch.io version of A Short Hike is only a little over $10 AUD, it includes a Steam key and the developer gets a heck of a bigger slice of your money.

    3
  • AngoraFish @angorafish

    Same prices as the publisher sale last week, same prices as the seasonal event next week, same, same.

    1
  • darath @darath

    I would buy Mass Effect Collection again if they added the DLC to the bundle. There was still a lot of good DLC that I never got because it never got a discount.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles