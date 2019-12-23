The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sunday Comics: Aww, You're The Best!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Dec. 18. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Dec. 16. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Dec. 16. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Dec. 18. Read more of Double XP.

No new comic this week.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Orignally published Dec. 24. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Dec. 20. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Dec. 20. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature netflix the-witcher the-witcher-netflix

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

If you had plans this Friday, it's time to cancel. The Witcher's coming to Netflix this Friday, and the whole season is dropping at once.
star-wars star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker star-wars-the-last-jedi

Well, OK, Let's Talk About Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Scientists agree that the leading cause of climate change is carbon dioxide emitted by people offering their opinions about Star Wars movies. I am sad to say that we are only making the problem worse today. The Rise of Skywalker is out today, a big weird mess of a movie that we aren’t sure what to do with.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles