Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

Sunday Comics: It's Priceless!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Dec. 12. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Dec. 9. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Dec. 9. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Dec. 12. Read more of Double XP.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published Dec. 14. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Dec. 14. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Dec. 13. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
au feature gta-v steam steam-awards the-steam-awards

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

After a month of voting the results are in for the 4th annual Steam Awards. Things were a little different this year and a game released in September 2013 once again took out one of the top spots.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles