The Uncharted Movie Can't Catch A Break

JB Hi-Fi's Best Boxing Day 2019 Sales

The Creators Of Pokémon Go Mapped The World, Now They're Mapping You

Syd Mead Has Died

Legendary concept artist and futurist Syd Mead, famous for his work on movies like Blade Runner and Tron, has died. He was 86 years old.

Mead had only announced his retirement in September. His career as a concept artist saw him work on projects like the aforementioned Blade Runner (and its sequel, Blade Runner 2049) and Tron, along with Star Trek, Aliens and Elysium. He even helped out on Gundam.

While popularly known for his work as a concept artist, Mead also left a mark as a futurist and corporate artist, working for companies like Ford, Philips and United States Steel, most often providing illustrations of his bold, clean visions of the future.

Mead’s influence on video games, from vehicles to architecture, is almost too great to summarise, but it can be seen in projects he worked on directly (like the CyberRace series) and indirectly (the Mass Effect series’ visual style owes a lot to Mead).

Mead passed away last night from complications associated with lymphoma, with the news announced by Autoline’s John McElroy (who has interviewed Mead previously).

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

microsoft xbox-360 xbox-live

Idiot Kids Will Try Anything To Get Out Of An Xbox Live Ban

Back in the earlier days of Xbox Live, while the Xbox 360 was still in its prime, the platform’s support forums used to allow users to complain about bans they’d received, and Microsoft staff would actually reply. Even if the users were being racist little shits.
death esports lcs league-of-legends tag-news remilia

Remilia, The First Woman To Compete In The League Of Legends Championship Series, Dies At 23

Twitch Streamer and former professional League Of Legends player Maria “Remilia” Creveling died on Friday at the age of 23, according to a Tweet from her close friend and esports journalist Richard Lewis.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles