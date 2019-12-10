Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch

Illustration by Sam Woolley

You just bought a Nintendo Switch, or maybe a Switch Lite. Now it’s time to figure out what games you want to play. We’ve got you covered.

Since the Switch came out, Nintendo has managed to maintain a solid ratio of good games on the system. There’s always been a healthy selection of fantastic Switch games to play, and it just keeps getting better and better.

As with all of our Bests lists, we’ll continue updating this one as long as people keep putting out new Switch games. Each game we add will need to replace an existing entry. This list in particular got really good relatively quickly, so expect it to become even better as more and more games come out.

Here are the 12 best games you can get for the Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a monumental artistic achievement, a video game so creative and full of surprises that we’ll be talking about it for years to come. It’s also unlike any Zelda game before it. For years, Zelda games were defined by “no.” You can’t reach this place until later; you can’t solve this puzzle until you get the right item. Breath of the Wild is the best Zelda game to date, and it accomplishes that simply by saying yes.

A Good Match For: Anyone who likes games that let you explore and make your own fun; horse lovers.

Not A Good Match For: Anyone who preferred the strict structure of other recent Zelda games.

Read our review.

Study our tips for the game.

Watch it in action.

Purchase From: Amazon | EB Games | Big W

Stardew Valley is an already-great game made indispensable by the Switch. The 2016 farming/dating/life sim lets you forget your worries and embrace a soothingly banal life in the countryside. You water your crops in the morning, and think about how you’re going to improve your farm. You head in to town and stop by the general store to get seeds and chat up the cute boy you’ve had your eye on. And if you want, you explore the mysterious mine, gather magical materials, and uncover the deeper secrets of the valley. It’s a game with a seemingly endless amount to do, and it fits perfectly onto a handheld.

A Good Match For: Fans of games like Animal Crossing, Harvest Moon, or Minecraft. Anyone looking for a relaxing but terrifyingly addictive game.

Not A Good Match For: Anyone looking for a straightforward game. Stardew Valley is calming and low-key, but it’s also extremely complex and doesn’t alway explain itself that well.

Read our impressions of the Switch version.

Study our tips for playing the game.

Watch it in action.

Purchase From: Available digitally on the Nintendo eShop.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate perfects the long-beloved Super Smash Bros. formula for both the button-mashing seven-year-old and the single-minded competitive gamer. It’s the old platform fighter we’ve been obsessed with since 1999, but this time, with a leviathan roster of 76 fighters. Mastering one could eat up a year, but it’s more fun to sample them all. Smash Ultimate is a museum of Nintendo celebrities, a gaming fandom WrestleMania. Everything is customisable: the rulesets, fighter balancing, stage hazards. With all that stuff, and so many ways to manipulate it, Smash Ultimate is a crowd-pleaser that doesn’t discriminate between a middle school birthday party and a stadium of screaming pros.

A Good Match For: Anyone with a competitive bone in their body, people who have at any point loved Nintendo, anyone who hosts parties or fans of any of the previous Smash games.

Not A Good Match For: People who hate conflict or primarily enjoy gaming alone.

Read our review.

Watch it in action.

Study our tips for playing the game.

Purchase From: Amazon | EB Games | Big W

Hollow Knight is a tiny epic that jams an extraordinary amount of secrets, challenges, and rewards into its sprawling subterranean kingdom. It’s a little bit Castlevania and a little bit Metroid, with a roomy map and remote regions you can only access after unlocking one of many character upgrades. It’s a little bit Dark Souls, with its forsaken kingdom, tough bosses, shortcut-strewn maps, and threat of losing progress upon death. And it shares platforming DNA with games like Ori and the Blind Forest and Super Meat Boy, all wall-slides and air-dashes. It bakes up those ingredients before frosting on a layer of its own distinct vibe, and those who choose to brave the buried insect realm of Hallownest will be rewarded with one of gaming’s great spelunking expeditions. Surprising, challenging, rewarding, and unexpectedly funny, Hollow Knight is absolutely worth your time, and works particularly well on the Switch.

A Good Match For: Those who like a challenge, Metroidvania fans, anyone looking for a deep, rewarding game to really sink their teeth into.

Not A Good Match For: The easily frustrated. Hollow Knight can be a brutal, unforgiving game, and it throws players into the deep end early. It contains bosses and platforming challenges that may have you tearing your hair out.

Read our review.

Study our tips for playing the game.

Watch it in action.

Purchase From: Available digitally on the Nintendo eShop.

Ah, the blue shell. There may be no better metaphor for the bleakness of life. One minute you’re cruising along, on top of the world, and then bam, you’re totally hosed. Just when you thought you had it in the bag, life throws a blue shell.

Mario Kart 8 isn’t really all that philosophical, of course. It’s the same Mario Kart formula re-tuned and polished to an absurd degree, easily one of the most fun party games you can play on the Switch or any other console. Best of all, the Deluxe version on Switch includes all the DLC maps and characters from the Wii U game and also completely overhauls that version’s woebegone battle mode. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the definitive version of an already great game.

A Good Match For: People who like moving really fast, people who like seeing Luigi look really mean.

Not a Good Match For: People who don’t like Mario Kart? Do those people exist?

Read our review of the Wii U version, and of the Deluxe Switch version.

Watch a tournament that we staged at company HQ. 

Purchase From: Amazon | EB Games | Big W

In the far-flung future, the only thing standing between the world and pan-dimensional invasion is an elite squad of sexy anime cops and their leashed demon companions. There’s also a woman in a dog costume. It’s a tale as old as time, really. Platinum Games has a reputation for creating sharp, stylish, over-the-top action games, a rep that once earned its Bayonetta 2 a regular spot on this list. Astral Chain combines that same frantic, satisfying action with outstanding world-building, creating a deep post-apocalyptic adventure unlike anything else on Switch.

A Good Match For: Anime lovers, action game fans who like having their performance scored, people who enjoy exploration and hunting for hidden things.

Not A Good Match For: People averse to sexy anime demon police.

Read our review.

Check out our tips for playing.

Watch it in action.

Purchase From: Amazon | EB Games

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a tactical RPG by way of Dawson’s Creek, as much a challenging game of chess as a matchmaking service for a camp of teenaged anime screw-ups. As much as Three Houses plays close to Fire Emblem traditions and plays tropes of Japanese role playing games straight, it also takes necessary departures in its plot and mechanics. By the end of the game you’ll want to play it again immediately—not just to replay the puzzles, but to see the narrative and characters from a new perspective.

A Good Match For: Anyone who loves romance and brain-tingling logic puzzles.

Not A Good Match For: Anyone who hates anime, heartbreak, and playing a game three times.

Read our review.

Watch it in action.

Purchase From: Amazon | EB Games | Big W

Undertale might look like a retro-style JRPG, but it’s unusually forward-thinking. As a human stuck in a world of monsters, you decide whether you want to win encounters with wanton violence or clever context-based interactions (talking, joking, petting, etc). Undertale keeps track of everything you do; it’s paying very close attention, and will often express that attention in surprising ways. Every life you take ultimately has consequences. Despite those grim trappings, Undertale can be an incredibly warm, fuzzy, and funny game. Whether you slaughter or befriend everyone (or walk a middle path), the writing in this game is top-tier, the soundtrack is second-to-none, and the plot hides a treasure trove of secrets that players still haven’t fully uncovered.

A Good Match For: Lovers of smart video game stories, fans of games that subvert expectations, people who’ve ever felt even a single pang of loneliness.

Not A Good Match For: People who hate shoot-’em-ups and tough boss battles (Undertale’s combat system has elements of both), those who aren’t fond of reading dialogue, haters of lo-fi pixel art.

Read our review, and our thoughts on the Switch version.

Watch it in action.

Purchase From: Available digitally on the Nintendo eShop.

You’ve never played anything like Baba Is You. You might never play anything like it again. It’s a simple block-pushing puzzle game, except the blocks you’re pushing are actually the rules of the game themselves. Push blocks reading “Door,” “Is,” and “Open” together, and all the doors in the level open up. The puzzles quickly scale up in difficulty, and you have to wrap your brain around the concept that everything, including you, can be redefined on the fly. A triumphant puzzle masterpiece.

A Good Match For: People who, in the words of Mike Selinker and Thomas Snyder, “solve puzzles because they like pain, and they like being released from pain, and they like most of all that they find within themselves the power to release themselves from their own pain.”

Not A Good Match For: People who immediately run to GameFAQs every time Nathan Drake has to align three spinning wheels or whatever.

Read our impressions.

Watch it in action.

Purchase From: Available digitally on the Nintendo eShop.

Celeste is a difficult game, but it’s just so gentle about it. As you help your character mantle and warp-jump her way to the top of the eponymous mountain, you’ll find that no matter how complex a room looks, the underlying solution is simple: jump. That purity of design combines with fine-tuned controls and a charming story to make Celeste into a winning, joyful experience. The music is fantastic, too.

Read our review.

Watch it in action.

Purchase From: Available digitally on the Nintendo eShop.

There weren’t that many reasons to buy a Wii U, but Super Mario Maker was definitely one of the biggest ones. Whether you wanted to make your own Mario levels or just play an infinite number of fan-created ones, it was a delight. The Switch sequel is packed with quality-of-life upgrades for makers and players both, like the ability to make Super Mario 3D World-themed levels with unique gameplay. It also brought online multiplayer to Mario, and it’s a rollicking good time. From nearly-impossible kaizo levels to creative fun-for-all levels that twist around old Mario tropes, Super Mario Maker is only as limited as the imaginations of a few million people.

A Good Match For: Armchair game designers who want to try to out-Miyamoto Miyamoto, and Mario players who crave the most exquisite of challenges.

Not A Good Match For: Those who are looking for a lengthy, grand Mario experience on the order of Odyssey.

Read our review.

Watch it in action.

Purchase From: Amazon | EB Games | Big W/a>

Super Mario Odyssey is all about freedom, and it is glorious. Unlike recent Mario games, the red-hatted plumber no longer must move forward in a straight line. The timer is gone, and each level is a toybox filled with platforming challenges, surprising secrets, and all kinds of goofy fun. It’s one of the best feeling, most charming, freshest games we’ve played in ages, and a cinch to recommend on the Switch.

A Good Match For: Platforming fans, Mario 64 and Sunshine fans, people who like hats.

Not A Good Match For: People who hate 3D platforming, people who hate hats.

Read our review.

Study our tips for how to jump really, really far.

Watch it in action.

Purchase From: Amazon | EB Games | Big W

How has this list changed? Read back through our update history:

12/9/2019: Switch had a huge 2019, which means it’s time for a huge update. We’ve added Super Mario Maker 2, Baba Is You, Astral Chain, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and removed Splatoon 2, Into the Breach, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Bayonetta 2.

1/14/2019: We’ve added Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and taken off Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle.

11/7/2018: We’ve added Into the Breach and Undertale and taken off Dragon Quest Builders and Darkest Dungeon.

6/28/2018: We’ve added Hollow Knight and taken off Steamworld Dig 2.

5/17/2018: We’ve added Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and removed Golf Story.

3/1/2018: We’ve added Celeste, Dragon Quest: Builders, Darkest Dungeon and Bayonetta 2 while removing Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Overcooked, Skyrim, and Arms.  

12/6/2017: We’ve added Super Mario Odyssey, Overcooked, and Skyrim and taken off The Binding of Isaac, Puyo Puyo Tetris, and Thumper.

10/12/2017: We’ve added Golf Story, SteamWorld Dig 2 and Stardew Valley and taken off Jackbox Party Pack 3, Minecraft, and Snipperclips.

9/14/2017: We’ve added Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and removed Cave Story +.

8/9/2017: We’ve added Splatoon 2 and bumped off Disgaea 5.

6/28/2017: Time for our first update, and it’s a big one. We’ve added Minecraft, Arms, Cave Story+, Disgaea 5, Jackbox Party Pack 3 and Thumper, and removed I Am Setsuna and Mr. Shifty. The list will remain capped at 12 games from here on out.

5/3/2017: And lo, the Switch Bests list was created! No updates yet. Expect more in the near future as we add more games, eventually capping the list at 12.

Want more of the best games on each system? Check out our complete directory:

The Best PC GamesThe Best PS4 GamesThe Best Xbox One GamesThe Best Wii U GamesThe Best PC Virtual Reality GamesThe Best 3DS GamesThe Best PS Vita GamesThe Best Xbox 360 GamesThe Best PS3 GamesThe Best Wii GamesThe Best iPhone GamesThe Best iPad GamesThe Best Android GamesThe Best PSP GamesThe Best Facebook GamesThe Best DS GamesThe Best Mac GamesThe Best Browser GamesThe Best PC Mods

Note: If you buy any of these games through the retail links in this post, our parent company may get a small share of the sale through the retailers’ affiliates program.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

  • Gooky @mrtaco

    Sif put Isaac in there ahead of Blaster Master.

    0
  • mrjaytee @mrjaytee

    There's 8 games for switch?

    25
    • pylgrim @pylgrim

      No, the whole article is clearly a lie. The literal millions of people enjoying their Switch are actually staring vacantly at a blank screen, suffering of collective delusion. Nintendo's reports are a fabrication and they are actually about to go out of business.

      But you always knew better, eagle eyes piercing the see-through gossamer of that web of lies. And today, you have bravely exposed the truth to us. What a champion.

      -5
      • scarecrow88 @scarecrow88

        Salty Nintendo fan detected.

        I love how Nintendo fans are always the most akin to zealots.

        Say something bad about Nintendo on reddit and they'll downvote you into oblivion. It's hilarious. It's like they just can't comprehend that Nintendo would ever do wrong. Could ever do wrong!

        Look, it's fine you're having fun with your Switch. Doesn't change the fact its a cheaply made Wii U that has a garbage roster of games that are basically all indie games or re-releases that are 3+ years old.

        I don't hate Nintendo. I just wish they would stop this stupidity and release their games on real consoles and PC. Something that has a bit of firepower behind it. That E3 tech demo they did of Zelda like 5 years ago still looks better, graphics and gameplay wise than BotW. Because Nintendo is ALWAYS limited by their shit ass hardware. I'm not talking about graphics only.

        -12
        • pylgrim @pylgrim

          Necro much?

          Listen, the reason why you get downvoted everywhere is that you have this attitude where your subjective opinion somehow has more value than the opinion of hundreds of thousands of people. I don't think that Nintendo is perfect and they certainly have made their fair share of mistakes, but people like you will complain, criticize and mock even unarguable successes like the Wii or the Switch only because Nintendo doesn't do what is more convenient to your established gaming behaviour and catering to the things that you value and prioritise.

          You call me salty but in reality, it is you the one who cannot cope with the fact that you know that Nintendo games are fantastic, but they are not released for the platforms you already own and prefer. And of course, you wouldn't buy their platform because fuck them for not getting in the stupid spec race and become the /third/ power PC inside a shiny brick of a console. If it is to cater to your desires, you'd gladly wish away their hardware department, costing the company millions and leaving thousands of people jobless. To get their games that you want in the most convenient way to you, you'd gladly take away the enjoyment of thousands if not millions who are engaged precisely by the very features that you elitistly dismiss as "gimmicks". In order to validate your marketing-indoctrinated values that are mostly tangential to fun such as "power", "resolution", "fps" and the such, you'd pretend Nintendo has not proven itself capable of making some of the most critically and commercially awarded games in history /regardless/ of the specs of their machines instead of limited by them. And yet, you crave those games. Such cognitive dissonance predictably result in these angered, dismissive posts, time after time.

          5
          • Regular reader scree @scree

            *wipes away tear* Beautiful. I love Nintendo's wacky games. They often do stuff others won't touch with a 10 foot pole.

            0
          • Zombie Jesus @zombiejesus

            If you like that necro, you'll love this one even more.

            I have nothing to add to the conversation.

            1
        • ruddaga @ruddaga

          Except that as an adult with a salary that's decent, I can afford to buy any gaming system I want and own a PS4, Switch and a beefy gaming PC with a 1080ti and 8700k all shown on a 34 inch Rog monitor (and yes that's just me bragging ;p ). So I hope my opinion might hold more weight as not just another brainless nintendo zealot.

          While I agree the Switch could be more more powerful, they did what they did with the switch to make it accessible and affordable. The Switch isn't competing against the PS4 or Xbox or even the 3DS. It exists in its own market share as a device that can float between both. The switch has succeeded where the Vita failed. It's brought a system that allows console games to be played on the fly.

          To be honest I play most of my games on my PC. But my switch has gotten a lot more use than my PS4 over the last year and I can't see that changing any time soon.

          Switch isn't your thing? That's cool... don't buy one. But you can't ignore that it's sold 8 million units in a year. And if you have nothing better to do then whinge and moan in forums about it, then mate I pity you.

          8 million people world wide are enjoying it, and for some reason this offends you? Why does people enjoying something that you don't offend you much? Would you get happiness by making them stop liking it? People like you make me scratch my head. Why would you want to ruin people's enjoyment of something? Are you really that sad?

          The switch is far from perfect. But it does what its set out to do. And the fact that games like Doom 2016 and Skyrim have been fully ported show that this system has so much potential.

          TLDR - Don't be a hater. Game and let game.

          1
        • darren @darren

          So did you get one yet?

          0
          • scarecrow88 @scarecrow88

            Are you replying to me?

            No.

            I will not be buying a console for all of 2 games. Mario and Zelda.

            0
            • darren @darren

              Yes I was ; )

              0
              • scarecrow88 @scarecrow88

                I bet you can't wait for the Pokemon dissapointment hey?

                Another game built in the 3DS engine. Another remake.

                -1
                • darren @darren

                  I haven't really played any pokemon games since Yellow and Gold. But if you need to puff yourself up by putting down video game systems (how sad) carry on. If you didn't realise, the fanboy wars kind of ended after the Xbox/PS2/GameCube era.

                  0
            • ruddaga @ruddaga

              Did you get one yet? (Currently 1954 games on the system).

              0
    • ClemFandango @mypetmonkey

      They just release 4 games so the list had to be updated to Top 12!

      0
    • chachi @chachi

      Lol, sort of true I guess, but it's only 6 months in, the ps4 library was pretty lean at that point too yeah?
      Good thing for me is that I'm utterly hooked on Zelda still, so I'm still yet to need or buy another game haha.

      0
  • Gemini @gemini

    Yay, another US article. Isaac still has no Australian release...

    3
    • jaedee884 @jaedee884

      And yet I've been playing it endlessly. No region restrictions anymore so bugger waiting.

      9
  • leigh @leigh

    Number 9 with a bullet: Ascribe Your Own Barometer of Success to the New Games Console From Nintendo Even Though It's Only May 8.

    I love a bit of AYOBS NGC FENTIOM 8.

    2
    • Camm @camm

      Gotta agree, Kotaku's Nintendo fandom is getting beyond a joke.

      -3
      • superdeadlyninjabees @superdeadlyninjabees

        Really? I hear people say this, but as conisseur of all gaming platforms, I find it balanced and fair. Yeah, doing a Top 8 is a bit iffy (coulda waited for another two games worth adding to make it Top 10), but yeah, the "too much Nintendo content!!!" noise seems to come from people that don't do Nintendo, feel left out because, and now want to ignore all the fun people have with Zelda.
        It's okay not to own a Switch or 3DS! Sad, but totes okay! Just let the rest of us who do enjoy the content, friendo.

        1
        • Camm @camm

          I own a 3DS, and a Wii U. However Kotaku's nintendo coverage seems to diverge into retro-nostalgia benders that borders on cognitive dissonance.

          -2
          • jonboy @jonboy

            I mean, no, it doesn't. If Nintendo articles on a video game website annoy you, perhaps take a break from the internet for a while.

            4
        • someonecalledmorris @someonecalledmorris

          I think the coverage Kotaku has provided on Nintendo has been fair, during the bleak WiiU era developments were lacking and sparse between.

          Now that Nintendo has a hit on their hands and with a critically rated launch title - that they deserve what ever coverage news outlets provide. Plus the switch is a breathe of fresh air in this somewhat of a stagnated graphically-focused industry. Positive competition from Nintendo can only mean better games for everyone else and i'm no fanboy either :)

          2
    • One guest, two guests Guest

      Be happy that it at least relates to video games. I'll take near-daily Nintendo articles to near-daily articles about MMA anytime.

      1
  • scarecrow88 @scarecrow88

    Top 8 Nintendo Switch games! Happens to be the only 8! Also, 75% of this list is compiled of indie 2D games that cost an exorbitant amount on Switch for some reason! Also one of them is literally a Tetris game.

    Nintentards.

    -3
    • leigh @leigh

      I read this in a WWE wrestler's voice.

      That was what you were going for wasn't it.

      3
    • WonderingAimlessly @owlix

      haha... this guy

      You don't like the switch so how dare anyone else like it! hahaha

      3
      • scarecrow88 @scarecrow88

        Used to love Nintendo. Now I can't stand them or their gimmicky bullshit.

        -2
        • WonderingAimlessly @owlix

          you know what, i get that. I hated the Wii because of the stupid controllers.

          But dude, the switch is shaping up really well. It really does feel and play really well. I never thought the ability to seamlessly go from TV to portable would matter but it doesn't only make it convenient, its makes it super fun and easy to play.

          also, im glad someone is trying something different. Competition and innovation are essential to a good gaming market.

          0
      • badge @badge

        Nintendo! Exploiting Zelda fans since 1986!

        1
        • WonderingAimlessly @owlix

          yeah, exploiting them by giving them game of the decade.......

          2
          • badge @badge

            By making them buy a Switch for a WiiU game.

            -1
            • WonderingAimlessly @owlix

              how is that exploiting people by giving everyone the option of buying it on any current console?

              3
            • Batguy @batguy

              I bought the Wii U version, then changed over to the Switch version (buying a switch in the process) so that I could play it on the plane to and from Europe. Nobody made me buy anything, and I'm quite happy with the result!

              3
              • Regular reader scree @scree

                Nintendo is obviously holding a gun to your head! No one really likes Nintendo! (I love Nintendo =P)

                0
    • pylgrim @pylgrim

      The Switch's library has 34 games so far which is 9 more than the Xbone released in the same period. You come here to disseminate disinformation and feel the need to append -tards to a word describing other people? Back to 4chan with you, little one.

      1
      • scarecrow88 @scarecrow88

        30 indie 2D games and re-releases of 3-5 year old games. 4 actual games designed FOR the switch.

        Hilarious.

        -1
        • pylgrim @pylgrim

          Clearly, you didn't bother to check how those percentages looked for the other platforms for the same starting period in their lives. PS4 did somewhat better, having a few more AAA exclusives, but also more shovelware. XBOX definitely did worse, having released fewer titles and with more or less the same ratios of exclusives-rereleases-shovelware. Could have been better? Sure, but it's nowhere near the exaggerated barren scenario people like you paint, nor is it endemic to Nintendo.

          0
      • guestwhowould @Guestwhowould

        I could play devil's advocate. I've got a neo geo arcade machine with a bootleg cart in it and I have 14 games that are on the switch :P

        0
      • seanoh @Seano

        Xbone released 57 games in the first 9 months of release.

        0
        • pylgrim @pylgrim

          You are responding to a 5-month old post. The Switch has already gone well over that 57 mark.

          3
    • darren @darren

      This is a hilarious comment at this point in time, lol. Thanks for the chuckle for the future.

      0
  • djbear @djbear

    8 best games on the switch is pretty easy to do when there is only 8 games released on it.

    0
  • MrBS @mrbs

    Puyo Puyo on the the list and Bomberman not being on the list makes me happy ;)

    Also Snipperclips is okay but I'm not seeing the huge fuss, must be the new console smell!

    1
  • aussar @aussar

    I have a Switch, and BOTW, but honestly... The console needs more exclusives, not games I can buy on steam for cheaper (that are locked to my account that will keep working on any computer system I buy or make for the foreseeable future).

    More exclusives damn it!

    1
  • mase @mase

    Ok, let's remove everything that's not a port/remake/remaster/re-release... We're left with Zelda & Snipperclips.

    I guess on a slow news day you gotta do something in the office. I would like to see this list remade in 12 months when the Switch has a lot more Nintendo only games that could be included... Or just new games in general.

    2
    • madadam81 @madadam81

      Super Bomberman R, which is better than Mr Shifty, is also a completely new game that you can't get on other consoles.
      In fact 1-2 Switch is also better than it.

      0
    • Gooky @mrtaco

      Nah just Snipperclips. Zelda is a Wii U port.

      2
      • thehasbrogamer @thehasbrogamer

        More like the BoTW on Wii U is a port of the Switch version.

        1
        • Gooky @mrtaco

          The Wii U version is a neutered/watered-down version of the original to make porting to Switch easier :P

          0
  • madadam81 @madadam81

    Mr Shifty should be replaced by Lego City Undercover and I am Setsuna should be replaced by Fast RMX.
    Those two are average games aimed at cashing in on nostalgia value for two narrow genres, and there are many far better games on the Switch.
    There's also Jackbox Party Pack thats worth getting.

    0
  • thehasbrogamer @thehasbrogamer

    Kamiko is also pretty good. Probably not something that could compete with the bests, but it is good.

    0
  • flaming_o @flaming_o

    I could easily appreciate these four rounding out the 12 for now:

    • Tumbleseed (tough-as-nails roguelike)
    • Master Blaster Zero (retro shmup fun)
    • VOEZ (frantic, enormous rhythm game)
    • 1-2 Switch (outrageous fun when drunk)

    0
  • James Thornton Guest

    Aside from the 12 games you were showing I would have to say 1-2 Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and ARMS are definitely my most favorite games but The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth+ is not my favorite game Disgaea 5 I don't think so SEGA'S Puyo Puyo Tetris I've got nothing to say about that game I'm more into some Sonic action with Sonic Mania coming to the Nintendo Switch soon along with Sonic Forces which is also coming to the Nintendo Switch in the holiday season later this year with a new villain aside from other villains like Shadow Metal Sonic the return of Zavok from the Deadly Six Edition of Sonic Lost Worlds.

    0
  • Gooky @mrtaco

    Wow still no Blaster Master. Guys.

    But hey, at least we have TWO actual Switch games now.

    0
  • jjjaso Guest

    GEM is a fun game too. And a handful of NEO GEO games (King of Fighters, Mark of the Wolves, Metal Slug etc). I love ARMS, Shantae and Wonderboy too.

    0
  • benter Guest

    wow, these comments. You don't actually care about the number of Switch games that are out, you're just interested in attacking it because you're feeling threaten by it (Console fanboyz war). It's only been out for 4 months you silly fish! In 12 months time, you'll have drop that argument and be arguing about some other silly reason to hate on it.

    If you don't like it, fine, move on with your life. But don't feel personally threaten about a gaming console some people like, its just sad, man.

    0
  • lunetouche @lunetouche

    I love disgaea games, but the port on the switch seems to crash a LOT :(
    have autosave turned on if you wanna stay sane

    0
  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    Why are there so many article reposts lately? Is Kotaku making up for a lack of news?

    0
    • Regular reader scree @scree

      I think it's because they updated the list again. That's all.

      0
      • WhitePointer @whitepointer

        They should have probably just made an entirely new post instead of updating and reposting this one, because the majority of comments in here are from earlier in the year, replying to a different version of the article, and are outdated.

        0
        • Regular reader scree @scree

          Agree, but it is the US article and the Aus editors don't really have any control over that

          0
  • James Thornton Guest

    I haven't got the Jackbox Party Pack 3 for Nintendo Switch yet but I do love playing the trivia quiz game You Don't Know Jack hosted by Cookie Masterson who is always full of mouth every time he bleeps his mouth no matter what bad word he says. I still love Breath of the Wild but I won't be getting The Master Trials DLC yet until The Champions Ballad DLC comes out at the end of this year because when The Champions Ballad DLC comes out at the end of this year I'm going to get both DLC packs as part of the Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass. Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a great game and I can't wait for a new story mode early next year as part of the Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battle Season Pass.

    0
  • Rdaffds Guest

    Interesting how the meta in this discussion is about downvoting people for pointing out, quite legitimately that the switch has an intensely disappointing games lineup (and don't say it has only been X months - there is no indication it is going to get any better, bar mario odyssey).

    Of course it is possible to buy it and have fun, but if you're someone who already has a Wii U and a stacked steam account, even the biggest switch superfan should be able to recognise that the offerings for the switch are underwhelming.

    I don't want nintendo to fail. I want to buy the switch. But its pure facepalm to read announcements like "Skyrim coming to Switch!".

    0
    • chachi @chachi

      I mean, it's only disappointing if you're not a Nintendo fan, really. And if you owned a wii u too I suppose. But for someone who has an xbone already and loves their first party stuff, I have Zelda, splatoon 2, mk8, the surprisingly quality looking Mario and rabbids, odyssey just around the corner, and I have yooka laylee, rocket league and more to look forward to. Doom and skyrim point to decent ( admittedly downgraded ) support of older games that people may want to play on the go, and 2k and Wolfenstein 2 are giving people hope that some newer third party games might just make it to switch after all. Yes I'd say ps4 is still the console king, but in terms of exclusives I'm looking forward to Nintendos more than Sonys. For the generic third party games like destiny I have my xbone so I'm covered however as always owning a Nintendo as your only console would be tough ( not so if you had a pc too tho ) .

      0
  • kriegaffe @kriegaffe

    One day people will realise how good Has Been Heroes is.

    1
    • Kasterix @kasterix

      Absolutely... For the $10 it cost me in the Switch bundle I bought, I've gotten incredible value out of it.

      0
  • darren @darren

    Ya'll need to wipe the comments when you update these.

    8
    • cubits @cubits

      I like charting the stupidity. We can follow the trend from "durr, switch has no games!" to "damn, this is a great launch year!".

      I now have a switch backlog, and splatoon 2 and rocket league fill in any spare time. It's nuts how much I've played this thing!

      Xenoblade 2 is also fantastic.

      1
      • grunt @grunt

        I now have a switch backlog

        Not big enough to be a Wall of Shame, but more a Pocket of Shame?

        Jokes aside, I don't mind seeing the dated comments either. As you say, its fun to track how things have changed from First! to now.

        1
      • darren @darren

        I know what you mean. Splatoon 2 is an evergreen title for me so far and I've never played Stardew Valley before either. Poor old Rabbids has hardly had a look in. Mario Odyssey is rounding out my current roster of played games and RL hasn't been touched once. I'm sure hte addiction will come when I have some time to actually play it!

        0
      • Gooky @mrtaco

        Ok so now we've got four Switch games listed :P

        1
  • foggy @foggy

    I’m enjoying my Switch more than I have a Nintendo console since the Gamecube (at least).

    It still doesn’t have quite the line-up I’m looking for, but I can’t complain given the standard of some of these titles and the newness of the system.

    It’s a bit of a dilemma because Nintendo only ever releases a small handful of good games a year, and because the Switch is a bit of a hybrid console, depending on the type of game and what you use it for sometimes even a big release won’t necessarily appeal to some users.

    Obviously a personal choice thing but to me games like Splatoon are a complete waste given the (often Nintendo-imposed) limitations of the system. I can only imagine how well a game like that would work on Xbox live or a PC (or with cross-play), but on a handheld with Nintendo online systems…. no thanks.
    Ditto Mario Kart, which is dull as hell without friends and is a desperately hollow experience to play online with strangers. Even though it’s fun, as a handheld game I didn’t get much more than a single play through on 150cc out of it before I’d seen it all.
    Ditto ARMS…. and probably Rocket League too.

    It’s just hitting that sweet spot where it looks/ sounds good enough to play on a TV, doesn’t require an internet connection and is satisfying to play alone on a small screen. There’s lots of game types that can do that, but for me too many games on that list don’t.

    I’d love to see a port of Divinity: Original Sin 2 next year. The first one worked really well on a console and would be PERFECT for the Switch.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
au feature gta-v steam steam-awards the-steam-awards

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

After a month of voting the results are in for the 4th annual Steam Awards. Things were a little different this year and a game released in September 2013 once again took out one of the top spots.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles