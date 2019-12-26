The Best Boxing Day Tech Deals

Boxing Day sales are in full swing and there are a lot of great tech deals up for grabs.
We have compiled some of the best from around the web so you don't have to go hunting yourself. In fact, you can happily sit on the lounge and continue digesting the tornado of Christmas food while you browse!
Laptops
- Microsoft Surface: up to 15% off
- MSI GF75 Thin 9SD Gaming Laptop: $2,199 (save $300)
- MSI GP75 Leopard Gaming Laptop: 2,399 (save $300)
- Razer Blade Stealth Base Model: $1,999 (save $450)
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 Gaming Laptop: $2,299 (save $480)
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced (9th Gen Intel Processor) - 256GB / RTX 2070: $3,399 (save $700)
- Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop: $3,499 (save $800)
- Razer Blade Stealth Graphics Model: $2,299 (save $480)
- Asus TUF 15.6″ Gaming Laptop: $1,599 (save $300)
- Asus ROG Strix G Gaming Laptop: $2,599 (save $300)
- Dell XPS 13 9380 Laptop: $2,499 (save $300)
- ASUS ZenBook Flip 13: $1,199 (save $500)
- Lenovo ThinkPad E490 Notebook i5-8265U: $934.50 (save $1,053)
Gadgets
- BOSE Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (Black): $499 (save $100)
- 2 x Amazon Echo Shows: $129 (usually $79 each)
- QKK Mini Projector: $90.99
- Kindle Oasis E-reader (previous gen): $399 (usually $529)
- 20000mAh Portable Charger: $26.24
- Samsung T5 1TB Portable SSD: $288.15 (save $50)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50SE Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation: $169.99 (save $130)
- Dyson Supersonic hairdryer: $494 (save $55)
- Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum: $449 (save $250)
- Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater: $449 (save $100)
Cameras
- Nikon D810 DSLR Camera: $1999
- Canon PowerShot G5X Digital Camera: $477.50
- Sony: 10% off selected lenses with Alpha 7 III, Alpha 7 II, Alpha 6000 and Alpha 5 purchases
- Arlo Pro 3: 10% off range
- Tokina Cinema 18mm T1.5 EF KPC-3004EF lens: $7,699
- Fujifilm X Series Mirrorless Camera Black Body Only, Black (X-T30 Black Body Only): $1,147.50 (save $600)
Gaming
There's a bunch of gaming deals around the web, including titles and consoles.
Amazon:
- Borderlands 3: $39 (PS4) | $39 (XB1)
- Red Dead Redemption II: $39 (PS4) | $39 (XB1)
- God of War: $14.50
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: $14.50
- Last of Us Remastered: $14.50
- Uncharted 4: $14.50
- Detroit Become Human: $19.95
- Shadow of the Colossus: $19
- LittleBigPlanet 3: $10
- Uncharted The Lost Legacy: $14.50
- Bloodborne: $14.50
- Concrete Genie: $18.13
- Hidden Agenda: $9
- Nioh: $14.50
- Dualshock 4 Controllers (White, Black, Blue, Red, Green Camo): $48
- PS4 Pro 1TB: $369
- SEGA Mega Drive Mini: $99
- Xbox One X 1TB w/Division 2: $469
- No Man's Sky: $19
- Mario Kart 8 (Switch): $54.15
- Oculus Quest 128GB: $719
- PS4 Dual Charger Docking Station: $20.79
- Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse: $49
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare: $58 (PS4) | $59 (XB1)
- Death Stranding: $49.49 (PS4)
- PSVR with Camera + VR Worlds (V4): $246
- FIFA 20: $38 (PS4) | $38 (XB1)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $35 (PS4) | $39 (XB1)
- Hitman 2: $29 (PS4) | $29.30 (XB1)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: $18.50 (PS4)
- Mortal Kombat 11: $28 (PS4) | $28 (XB1)
- The Division 2 Gold Edition: $41.40 (PS4) | $44 (XB1)
- The Outer Worlds: $59 (PS4) | $59 (XB1)
- Corsair HS50 Carbon PC/PS4/XBO Gaming Headset: $55
- Corsair K83 Wireless Bluetooth/USB Keyboard: $149
- Sennheiser HD 4.50SED Bluetooth Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones: $169.99
- Senneheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset: $139.99
Microsoft:
- Xbox One S Gears 5 Bundle + Free Digital Games: $289 (save $315)
- Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Fortnite Battle Royale Bundle + Gears 5: $239 (save $210)
- 20% off select Xbox controllers if you pick up one of the above bundles
PlayStation Store
The PlayStation Store has a huge list of deals this year. You can check out the full list here, but these are some of the best:
- Tekken 7: $13.95
- Battlefront 2: $17.95
- Resident Evil 2: $24.95
- Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition: $24.95
- UFC 3: $13.95
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition: $13.45
- Rocket League: $13.95
- God of War: $17.95
- Division 2: $17.95
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: $29.95
- Destiny 2 Forsaken: $17.95
- World War Z: $24.95
- Medievil: $24.95
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr: $29.95
- Jurassic World Evolution: $24.95
- Overcooked 2: $17.95
- Far Cry 5: $26.95
- Death Stranding: $69.95
- Need for Speed Heat: $62.95
- Jedi Fallen Order: $69.95
- Mortal Kombat 11: $39.98
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice: $64.96
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded: $19.23
- A Way Out: $17.95
- Skyrim Special Edition: $24.95
- The Crew 2: $17.95
- Spryo Reignited Trilogy: $24.95
- Far Cry New Dawn: $26.95
- Ni No Kuni 2: $13.95
- Civilization VI: $48.95
- Black Desert: $22.47
- Spider-Man: $24.95
- Final Fantasy 7 Remastered: $20.06
- Uncharted 4: $19.45
- Shadow of War: $24.95
- Dark Souls Remastered: $20.33
- Assassin's Creed Origins: $26.95
- Devil May Cry 5: $24.95
- Project CARS 2: $17.95
- Batman Arkham Collection: $24.95
- Need for Speed: $7.55
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: $13.95
- RIDE 3: $24.95
- Gran Turismo Sport Spec 2: $24.95
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens: $17.95
- Infamous Second Son: $14.95
- DOOM: $8.95
- Battlefield 1: $10.45
- Dying Light The Following: $24.95
- Anthem: $24.95
- Skyrim VR: $24.95
- Sniper Elite 4: $17.95
- Fallout 76: $24.95
- Ratchet & Clank: $19.45
- The Golf Club 2019 feat. PGA Tour: $17.95
- EVERSPACE: $7.99
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2: $24.95
- Sleeping Dogs: $5.99
- Vampyr: $24.95
- Tennis World Tour: $13.95
- Need for Speed Rivals: $7.55
- Erica: $10.45
- Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition: $19.17
- Thronebreaker The Witcher Tales: $15.95
- Trials Rising: $14.95
- LEGO Jurassic World: $15.95
- Sudden Strike 4: $17.95
- Doom VFR: $13.45
- HITMAN GOTY Edition: $18.19
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition: $24.95
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection: $26.95
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition: $17.95
- Dead Island: $11.95
- SONIC Forces: $17.95
- Farpoint VR: $13.95
- Burnout Paradise Remastered: $13.95
- LEGO Worlds: $15.95
- Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet: $15.95
- Stellaris Console Edition: $24.95
- Hidden Agenda: $13.95
- Children of Morta: $17.95
- Final Fantasy VII: $14.37
- Days Gone: $39.95
- Yakuza Kiwami 2: $24.95
- South Park Fractured But Whole: $17.95
- Borderlands Handsome Collection: $17.95
- Yakuza Zero: $13.95
- Resident Evil Revelations 2: $13.45
- Metro Redux: $14.95
- Heavy Rain + Beyond Two Souls: $17.95
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided: $5.99
- PREY: $13.95
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition: $11.95
- Sea of Solitude: $13.95
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: $24.95
- Strange Brigade: $17.48
- Surviving Mars: $17.95
- Pillars Of Eternity Complete Edition: $17.48
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelyst: $13.95
- World of Final Fantasy: $15.47
- Torchlight 2: $19.46
- Shadow of Mordor: $13.95
- Magicka 2: $5.73
- Last Remant Remastered: $20.965
- ABZU: $7.55
- Shenmue 1 + 2: $17.95
- DmC: Definitive Edition: $13.95
- Blood Bowl 2: $7.55
- Tropico 5: $11.95
- Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2 $13.95
- Road Rage: $3.74
- Mega Man 11: $17.95
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X: $24.95
- Danganronpa 1/2 Reload: $24.95
- Railway Empire: $24.95
- EVE Valkyrie Warzone: $15.95
- Deponia Collection: $17.95
- Raw Data: $19.45
- Onimusha Warlords: $17.95
- King of Fighters XIV Special Edition: $24.95
- The Inpatient PSVR: $13.95
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition: $11.95
- ONRUSH: $11.95
- Dungeons 3: $13.95
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection: $17.95
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones: $7.55
- R-Type Dimensions EX: $11.24
Phone and NBN Plans
We have an entire article dedicated to this:
Boxing Day 2019: Best Phone And NBN Deals
But if you just want the widgets, here they are:
But if you just want the widgets, here they are:
Save $21 per month on Superloop NBN plans
Superloop is offering a $21 discount on its NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans if you sign up before the end of the year. But as an FYI the discount lasts for your first 6 months, then you'll be back up to the full price. But hey. Superloop's plans are all contract-free, so you can always leave after the sale price has expired.
$20 per month off Kogan NBN 100 plan
Kogan is knocking $20 per month off its NBN 100 plan, taking it from $85.90 per month to $65.90 per month. Like Superloop the cheaper price only lasts for the first 6 months, but it is also contract-free so you can leave whenever you want and look for another sale price. This offer runs until December 31.
$200 Virtual MasterCard e-Gift Card with MyRepublic NBN plans
MyRepublic is offering a $200 gift card when you sign-up to its NBN 100 plan and use the promo XMASTREAT. You'll pay $79.95 for the first six months, and then $89.95 per month after. This plan is sold as a 12-month contract so you'll need to commit to the full 12 months. This runs until January 5.
23GB SIM-only plan for $18 per month with Circles.Life
Circles.Life is taking $10 off a month for its 20GB SIM-only plan. The price will last for the first 12 months but is yet again a no-contract gem. It is also technically 23GB a month as Circles.Life includes a 3GB of "bill shock protection data" every month for all of its plans. To get this deal you need to sign up before January 10 using the promo code 10FOR1.
$648 off Galaxy S10
Telstra has cut the price of the 128GB Galaxy S10 by $648, which works out to be a saving of $27 per month over 24 months. Prices start at $80 per month for a Galaxy S10 with 15GB on a 24-month repayment.
$150 bonus gift card with a Huawei P30 Pro
Grab Huawei P30 Pro on an Optus plan before January 20 and you'll get a $150 digital prepaid Mastercard to spend on whatever you'd like.
$288 off Samsung Galaxy S10e with Woolworths Mobile
Woolworths has cut the S10e price by $288, which works out to be a $12 per month discount on a 24-month contract. This runs from Christmas Day until January 1.
