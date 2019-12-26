The Best Boxing Day Tech Deals

Boxing Day sales are in full swing and there are a lot of great tech deals up for grabs.

We have compiled some of the best from around the web so you don't have to go hunting yourself. In fact, you can happily sit on the lounge and continue digesting the tornado of Christmas food while you browse!

We'll keep updating this over the next few hours so be sure to check back!

Laptops

Gadgets

Cameras

Gaming

There's a bunch of gaming deals around the web, including titles and consoles.

Amazon:

Microsoft:

PlayStation Store

The PlayStation Store has a huge list of deals this year. You can check out the full list here, but these are some of the best:

Tekken 7: $13.95

Battlefront 2: $17.95

Resident Evil 2: $24.95

Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition: $24.95

UFC 3: $13.95

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition: $13.45

Rocket League: $13.95

God of War: $17.95

Division 2: $17.95

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: $29.95

Destiny 2 Forsaken: $17.95

World War Z: $24.95

Medievil: $24.95

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr: $29.95

Jurassic World Evolution: $24.95

Overcooked 2: $17.95

Far Cry 5: $26.95

Death Stranding: $69.95

Need for Speed Heat: $62.95

Jedi Fallen Order: $69.95

Mortal Kombat 11: $39.98

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice: $64.96

Just Cause 4: Reloaded: $19.23

A Way Out: $17.95

Skyrim Special Edition: $24.95

The Crew 2: $17.95

Spryo Reignited Trilogy: $24.95

Far Cry New Dawn: $26.95

Ni No Kuni 2: $13.95

Civilization VI: $48.95

Black Desert: $22.47

Spider-Man: $24.95

Final Fantasy 7 Remastered: $20.06

Uncharted 4: $19.45

Shadow of War: $24.95

Dark Souls Remastered: $20.33

Assassin's Creed Origins: $26.95

Devil May Cry 5: $24.95

Project CARS 2: $17.95

Batman Arkham Collection: $24.95

Need for Speed: $7.55

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: $13.95

RIDE 3: $24.95

Gran Turismo Sport Spec 2: $24.95

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens: $17.95

Infamous Second Son: $14.95

DOOM: $8.95

Battlefield 1: $10.45

Dying Light The Following: $24.95

Anthem: $24.95

Skyrim VR: $24.95

Sniper Elite 4: $17.95

Fallout 76: $24.95

Ratchet & Clank: $19.45

The Golf Club 2019 feat. PGA Tour: $17.95

EVERSPACE: $7.99

Warhammer: Vermintide 2: $24.95

Sleeping Dogs: $5.99

Vampyr: $24.95

Tennis World Tour: $13.95

Need for Speed Rivals: $7.55

Erica: $10.45

Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition: $19.17

Thronebreaker The Witcher Tales: $15.95

Trials Rising: $14.95

LEGO Jurassic World: $15.95

Sudden Strike 4: $17.95

Doom VFR: $13.45

HITMAN GOTY Edition: $18.19

Fallout 4 GOTY Edition: $24.95

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection: $26.95

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition: $17.95

Dead Island: $11.95

SONIC Forces: $17.95

Farpoint VR: $13.95

Burnout Paradise Remastered: $13.95

LEGO Worlds: $15.95

Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet: $15.95

Stellaris Console Edition: $24.95

Hidden Agenda: $13.95

Children of Morta: $17.95

Final Fantasy VII: $14.37

Days Gone: $39.95

Yakuza Kiwami 2: $24.95

South Park Fractured But Whole: $17.95

Borderlands Handsome Collection: $17.95

Yakuza Zero: $13.95

Resident Evil Revelations 2: $13.45

Metro Redux: $14.95

Heavy Rain + Beyond Two Souls: $17.95

Deus Ex Mankind Divided: $5.99

PREY: $13.95

Darksiders Warmastered Edition: $11.95

Sea of Solitude: $13.95

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: $24.95

Strange Brigade: $17.48

Surviving Mars: $17.95

Pillars Of Eternity Complete Edition: $17.48

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelyst: $13.95

World of Final Fantasy: $15.47

Torchlight 2: $19.46

Shadow of Mordor: $13.95

Magicka 2: $5.73

Last Remant Remastered: $20.965

ABZU: $7.55

Shenmue 1 + 2: $17.95

DmC: Definitive Edition: $13.95

Blood Bowl 2: $7.55

Tropico 5: $11.95

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2 $13.95

Road Rage: $3.74

Mega Man 11: $17.95

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X: $24.95

Danganronpa 1/2 Reload: $24.95

Railway Empire: $24.95

EVE Valkyrie Warzone: $15.95

Deponia Collection: $17.95

Raw Data: $19.45

Onimusha Warlords: $17.95

King of Fighters XIV Special Edition: $24.95

The Inpatient PSVR: $13.95

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition: $11.95

ONRUSH: $11.95

Dungeons 3: $13.95

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection: $17.95

This War of Mine: The Little Ones: $7.55

R-Type Dimensions EX: $11.24

Phone and NBN Plans

We have an entire article dedicated to this:

Boxing Day 2019: Best Phone And NBN Deals It turns out that Boxing Day deals aren't just about physical goodies anymore. Telcos are getting in on the game, which is good news for anyone who got a new phone, laptop, PC or console for Christmas. It's also great if you're just in the market for a new phone or NBN plan. Here are the best telco deals you can score over the sale period. Read more

But if you just want the widgets, here they are:

Save $21 per month on Superloop NBN plans

Superloop is offering a $21 discount on its NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans if you sign up before the end of the year. But as an FYI the discount lasts for your first 6 months, then you'll be back up to the full price. But hey. Superloop's plans are all contract-free, so you can always leave after the sale price has expired.

$20 per month off Kogan NBN 100 plan

Kogan is knocking $20 per month off its NBN 100 plan, taking it from $85.90 per month to $65.90 per month. Like Superloop the cheaper price only lasts for the first 6 months, but it is also contract-free so you can leave whenever you want and look for another sale price. This offer runs until December 31.

$200 Virtual MasterCard e-Gift Card with MyRepublic NBN plans

MyRepublic is offering a $200 gift card when you sign-up to its NBN 100 plan and use the promo XMASTREAT. You'll pay $79.95 for the first six months, and then $89.95 per month after. This plan is sold as a 12-month contract so you'll need to commit to the full 12 months. This runs until January 5.

23GB SIM-only plan for $18 per month with Circles.Life

Circles.Life is taking $10 off a month for its 20GB SIM-only plan. The price will last for the first 12 months but is yet again a no-contract gem. It is also technically 23GB a month as Circles.Life includes a 3GB of "bill shock protection data" every month for all of its plans. To get this deal you need to sign up before January 10 using the promo code 10FOR1.

$648 off Galaxy S10

Telstra has cut the price of the 128GB Galaxy S10 by $648, which works out to be a saving of $27 per month over 24 months. Prices start at $80 per month for a Galaxy S10 with 15GB on a 24-month repayment.

$150 bonus gift card with a Huawei P30 Pro

Grab Huawei P30 Pro on an Optus plan before January 20 and you'll get a $150 digital prepaid Mastercard to spend on whatever you'd like.

$288 off Samsung Galaxy S10e with Woolworths Mobile

Woolworths has cut the S10e price by $288, which works out to be a $12 per month discount on a 24-month contract. This runs from Christmas Day until January 1.