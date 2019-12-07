The Elder Scrolls: Legends Is Officially Dead

The Elder Scrolls: Legends isn’t shutting down, but Bethesda announced today on the game’s subreddit that the developer has ceased working on any big updates or future expansions.

“We decided to put any new content development or releases on hold for the foreseeable future,” Christian Van Hoose, the game’s community manager, said on Reddit. Players will still be able to play online and collect monthly rewards. “New expansions and other future content, however, are no longer under active development,” said Hoose. The game’s previous roadmap promised one more new card set before the end of the year, but that has been scrapped.

The card game was announced at E3 2015, a year after Hearthstone’s release, and went into open beta in 2016. Despite the Elder Scrolls name and a unique, dual-board approach to the standard Magic: The Gathering-style card game, Legends never broke through in the way Blizzard’s game did.

Last year, Bethesda VP of Marketing Pete Hines said in an interview that the game was “in a little bit of a holding pattern right now” in terms of the number of players, but Hines was confident the game coming to consoles would help grow that number. Those console ports, originally set to arrive before the end of 2018, haven’t been mentioned for several months and seem unlikely to happen now.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends most recent expansion, Jaws of Oblivion, released in late September. It drew criticism from some players for its broken core mechanic, Invade, which allowed players to summon Oblivion Gates that let them steamroll their opponents with armies of demons. But while the current expansion spawned some broken combos that derailed the game’s competitive meta, the underlying game remains a lot of fun, especially if you’re a glutton for Elder Scrolls lore.