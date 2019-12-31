The Internet Reacts To Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Image: Supplied

Imagine an alternate universe where the Star Wars movies were released in chronological order. Where Episodes I through to III were the original, beloved trilogy. How would the internet have reacted to the movie that followed?

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is currently showing in cinemas around the world. The response to the new film has been decidedly mixed, with many fans proclaiming it the worst Star Wars ever made.

Mind you, they said the same thing about The Last Jedi. And The Force Awakens. And all of the prequels. In fact, the last Star Wars film these overly vocal "fans" seemed to have enjoyed was The Empire Strikes Back all the way back in 1980.

There can only be two explanations here. Either every Star Wars film after Empire is worthless trash. Or the naysayers are impossible to please. We're leaning towards the latter.

In fact, if the original trilogy had been released in the modern Twitter era after Revenge Of The Sith, we suspect the response would look something like this. ('Tweets' courtesy of simitator.com.)

Nobody Hates Star Wars More Than Star Wars Fans Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is finally out and in a twist that will surprise no one, it's getting dragged. From those who fail to see the correlation between the films they loved as kids and nostalgia, to people angry at The Last Jedi being discarded - it's been a lot. Of course, people have taken to the internet to air their grievances. Here are some of the most savage takes so far. Read more

Fair enough on that last one, really.