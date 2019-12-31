The Uncharted Movie Can't Catch A Break

All the way back in 2008, film producer Avi Arad announced he was working with Sony on a film adaptation of Uncharted. After more than a decade of false starts, changing cast members and a revolving door of directors, it looked like cameras were finally set to start rolling in early 2020.

Unfortunately, the curse has struck again - "scheduling conflicts" just claimed the scalp of another director. Oh, and the release date is now in limbo. Yikes.

As reported by Deadline, Bumblebee director Travis Knight has exited Uncharted due to a delay in the shooting schedule. Tom Holland, who is set to play the lead role of Nathan Drake, is currently held up filming the next instalment in the Spider-Man franchise.

This marks the sixth director to leave the project in the past decade. According to Deadspin, Sony still intends to move forward with the movie - but it will now need a new director and a new release date. Holland and Mark Wahlberg (as Sully) still remain attached.

It's worth noting that Wahlberg was originally cast in the lead role of Nathan Drake. We guess he got too old during the movie's gestation.

Sony has yet to announce a new release date for the film. With no director in place - and Holland busy making Spider-Man films - we imagine we could be in for a long wait. In the meantime, we'll just have to keep re-watching the fan version starring the people's Nathan Drake, Nathan Fillion. (It will probably be way better anyway.)

[Via Deadline]

