The Xbox Series X Has Nicknames Like 'Sex' And 'Butt X'

That didn’t take long! The next-generation Xbox was announced Friday afternoon, and people online already have nicknames for it.

In the English-speaking world, it’s either being called “Xbox Sex” or simply “Sex,” a shortening of “Series X.”

In Japan, it’s also being called “Xbox Sex” as well as another nickname, Shiri X (尻X) or “Butt X.”

The Xbox has long had naming issues in Japan. The letter “X” in Japan is batsu, means “no,” “no good,” “impossible,” “bad,” or even “futile.” The word batsu can also mean “punishment.”

The Xbox has also been somewhat derisively referred to as “hako” (箱) or “box.”

In Japanese, Xbox Series X is Xbox シリーズX (shiriizu X). But Xbox X said　phonetically in Japanese that is エックスボックスエックス (ekkusu bokkusu ekkusu), which sounds kind of like “Xbox Sex” to Japanese ears.

Soon after the new console’s announcement, people on 2ch, Japan’s biggest web forum, began goofing on all the Xs in the name, writing things like:

“Do they like X that much?”

“Is that XXX?”

“XBOXSEX”

“They gonna sell that effing box here?”

“x0xb0x?”

“XXX for short.”

“I will even get Xbox Sex.”

“That looks big.”

“BOXXX is better”

“XXX SEXBOX XXX”

“That’s too big for Japanese homes.”

“XBOXX XXOXX XXXXX”

“Current: Xbox X After that: Xbox Xo ... In the future: Xbox Xobx And then: Xbox Xobx X”

“SEXBOX?”

“Their naming sense is batsu.”

However, on Twitter, people started shorting Series X in Japanese (シリーズX or Shiiriizu X) to Shiri X (尻X), which means “Butt X.”

It seems that it’s being called “Butt X”...
X Hako (box) Butt X
Shortening Xbox Series X to Butt X makes it look like an anus.
I guess the abbreviation is going to be Butt X.
Hako (box) Butt X is cool but...I wonder what I’m going to do about a place to put it (still early)
Xbox is Hako (box), Xbox 360 Is Hako Maru (circle), Xboxone is Hako 1, Xbox Series X is Shiri X (Butt X)

In Japanese, Butt X seems to be the nickname that will stick.

Comments

  • WhitePointer @whitepointer

    Gotta hand it to Microsoft for finding new ways to make their console names confusing.

    Xbox 360, which was the second one.
    Xbox One, not to confused with the Xbox 1.
    Xbox Series X, not to be confused with the Xbox One X.

    Yeah I don't see this going down well. We might see a name change before launch.

    1
    • Transientmind @transientmind

      Whoahohoho, no can do, brah! Brad from marketing just took a break from his fully-sick snowboarding tour to insist that X is the most badical letter in the alphabet with S close behind, so they HAVE to be used if we want this thing to be as bodacious as possible.

      3
      • akeashar @akeashar

        I wonder how long it is until brad from marketing sends an indignant memo to gamers and outlets everywhere telling them what they should be calling it.

        It worked so well when they tried to get everyone to not call it the Xbone.

        0
        • soldant @soldant

          He's probably giggling and patting himself on the back. "Sexbox loolol brooooo haha!"

          1
      • novasensei @novasensei

        Ahahah Brad from marketing. That's gold Jerry, gold.

        1
  • hoi_polloi @hoi_polloi

    Damn Microsoft, you totally missed out on a winner, the Xbox One R, or XBONER as it would be known.

    2
    • beatsbynelly @beatsbynelly

      that'll be the slim, turgid, upright version available xmas 2022

      2
  • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

    I saw the suggestions, Xbox 4 or the Xbox 2020.

    They should just combine the two and go for Xbox 4-20 and dab all the way to bank.

    0
  • Luke @luke

    Just to screw of histories filing systems.

    0
  • Regular reader scree @scree

    I'm just gonna call it the long boi. It's easier

    1
  • Vanit @vanit

    Ugh, how could they make the same mistake as Wii U?

    1
  • sydney2k @sydney2k

    No matter what they call it, I doubt that it's going to sell in Japan.

    1

