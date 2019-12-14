The Xbox Series X Has Nicknames Like 'Sex' And 'Butt X'

That didn’t take long! The next-generation Xbox was announced Friday afternoon, and people online already have nicknames for it.
In the English-speaking world, it’s either being called “Xbox Sex” or simply “Sex,” a shortening of “Series X.”
I gotta give Microsoft credit, they picked another name I never in a million years would have guessed. Xbox Series X. But I kinda like it, does the internet shorten it to Xbox SeX?
— Andy McNamara (@TheRealAndyMc) December 13, 2019
XBOX SEX X pic.twitter.com/k5cJPG8oob
— Pixelbuster ❄️ (@Nitomatta) December 13, 2019
Wait a minute.
Xbox Series X
Xbox SeX
It all makes sense now. My mind is spinning. pic.twitter.com/lSlLJembnN
— ????A very Unggoy Sithmas ☃️ (@Grunt4500) December 13, 2019
Xbox Series X
Xbox SX
Let's cut to the chase.
This is going to be called the Xbox Sex and we all know it.
— Dan Stapleton (@DanStapleton) December 13, 2019
Xbox — XB
Xbox 360 — X360
Xbox 360 Slim — X360S
Xbox One — XBONE
Xbox One S — XBONE S
Xbox One X — XBONE X
Xbox One S All-Digital — XBONE SAD
Xbox Series X — XBOX SEX
— knuckztve (@knuckztve) December 13, 2019
In Japan, it’s also being called “Xbox Sex” as well as another nickname, Shiri X (尻X) or “Butt X.”
The Xbox has long had naming issues in Japan. The letter “X” in Japan is batsu, means “no,” “no good,” “impossible,” “bad,” or even “futile.” The word batsu can also mean “punishment.”
The Xbox has also been somewhat derisively referred to as “hako” (箱) or “box.”
In Japanese, Xbox Series X is Xbox シリーズX (shiriizu X). But Xbox X said phonetically in Japanese that is エックスボックスエックス (ekkusu bokkusu ekkusu), which sounds kind of like “Xbox Sex” to Japanese ears.
Soon after the new console’s announcement, people on 2ch, Japan’s biggest web forum, began goofing on all the Xs in the name, writing things like:
“Do they like X that much?”
“Is that XXX?”
“XBOXSEX”
“They gonna sell that effing box here?”
“x0xb0x?”
“XXX for short.”
“I will even get Xbox Sex.”
“That looks big.”
“BOXXX is better”
“XXX SEXBOX XXX”
“That’s too big for Japanese homes.”
“XBOXX XXOXX XXXXX”
“Current: Xbox X After that: Xbox Xo ... In the future: Xbox Xobx And then: Xbox Xobx X”
“SEXBOX?”
“Their naming sense is batsu.”
However, on Twitter, people started shorting Series X in Japanese (シリーズX or Shiiriizu X) to Shiri X (尻X), which means “Butt X.”
In Japanese, Butt X seems to be the nickname that will stick.
Gotta hand it to Microsoft for finding new ways to make their console names confusing.
Xbox 360, which was the second one.
Xbox One, not to confused with the Xbox 1.
Xbox Series X, not to be confused with the Xbox One X.
Yeah I don't see this going down well. We might see a name change before launch.
Whoahohoho, no can do, brah! Brad from marketing just took a break from his fully-sick snowboarding tour to insist that X is the most badical letter in the alphabet with S close behind, so they HAVE to be used if we want this thing to be as bodacious as possible.
I wonder how long it is until brad from marketing sends an indignant memo to gamers and outlets everywhere telling them what they should be calling it.
It worked so well when they tried to get everyone to not call it the Xbone.
He's probably giggling and patting himself on the back. "Sexbox loolol brooooo haha!"
Ahahah Brad from marketing. That's gold Jerry, gold.