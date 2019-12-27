Tips For Playing The Video Games You Just Got

Screenshot: Death Stranding

The end of the year is gift-giving season for many people, so chances are good that you, dear reader, just received at least one brand new video game. You’ve installed that thing, and you’re ready to dive right in. You just have a couple of questions about, uh, how to play it. We’re here to help.

Maybe you just got a copy of Death Stranding, a big-budget walking simulator with a deliciously silly plot. Heather Alexandra’s tips for playing will get you over the first few hurdles you’ll run into. She also wrote a guide to the game’s lore. Above all, make sure to hustle your way through Chapter 2 so you can get to the good stuff in Chapter 3.

By the same token, if you just got a copy of Borderlands 3, don’t stay too long in Pandora, the game’s starting area. But also, when you return to Pandora much later on in the game, be sure to check out this hidden roller coaster.

Just received a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? You might want to play that game on a higher difficulty setting than the default. Also, here are some tips on how to beat the first optional boss.

If you just installed Luigi’s Mansion 3, make sure to check out Stephen Totilo’s tip about the controls.

Then there’s the strategic dating sim Fire Emblem: Three Houses, another favourite of several staffers here at Kotaku. We’ve got you covered with a guide on choosing which house to join as well as more general tips on how to play.

We’ve also got tips posts on Pokémon Sword and Shield, Outer Worlds, Control, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Sekiro, Devil May Cry 5, and many others. Check out our tips page for more, and happy gaming.