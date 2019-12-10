Total Tank Simulator Sure Looks Familiar

Total Tank Simulator is coming on PC for anyone who, like me, misses Battlefield Heroes dearly. And let’s get this out of the way first: it has nothing to do with Totally Accurate Battlefield Simulator.

Despite the name, premise, art style and colour scheme looking a lot like Landfall’s cult hit, this is actually coming from a different developer and publisher, so...yeah, that’s odd.

The game does look cool though, combining hands-off battlefield simulation with the ability to jump down to ground level and take control of individual units.

It’s “coming soon” on PC.