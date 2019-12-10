Rewatch PlayStation's Final State Of Play For 2019 Here

The Game Awards will have plenty of announcements later this week, but before they do, PlayStation will have a few of their own.

The final State of Play will kick off early December 11, for anyone who wants to stay up to watch. It'll feature "over 20 minutes of new, game reveals and updates," according to the video description.

For Australians, the broadcast will kick off on 0100 AEDT / midnight AEST/AQST / 0030 ACST / 2300 AWST, December 11. You can watch the whole thing through the usual channels, but the simplest and most trouble free is generally YouTube, which is embedded below. If Twitch and Facebook give you better results, you can find those here.

Amusingly, Sony wants everyone to know from the off: don't ask about the PlayStation 5. "And it probably bears repeating: Don’t expect any updates related to our next-gen plans in this episode," SIE's Sid Shuman posted.

Imagine if there was a cheeky PS5 drop in there just to annoy everyone, though. God I can't wait for USB-C controllers. What games would you like to hear updates from in the final State of Play? Personally, I'm down for more Ghost of Tsushima news.