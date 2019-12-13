After a rip-roaring week of Christmas parties, I'm looking forward to some quiet time over the weekend. Two weeks until Christmas means that the shops will be buzzing, and the weather's not good enough to take a trip down to the beach, so I'll be staying in and gaming this weekend.

I'm planning on splitting my time between Borderlands 3, a game I started in earnest a month ago and never got back around to. I'm a huge fan of the franchise, but the game just wasn't clicking for me, so I moved on to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Pokémon: Shield when they released. With those done and dusted, it's time to return to Borderlands.

I've also just ventured forth in Baldur's Gate on Nintendo Switch, a game that I never played as a kid, but one that reminds me so deeply of the classic RPGs I used to play on the internet at my dad's work. (Remember a time before home internet? What did we even do back then?) The character I've built is a half-elf stalker named Taia, who's as thick as a brick, but very, very charismatic.

What are you playing this weekend?