What Are You Playing This Weekend?

After a rip-roaring week of Christmas parties, I'm looking forward to some quiet time over the weekend. Two weeks until Christmas means that the shops will be buzzing, and the weather's not good enough to take a trip down to the beach, so I'll be staying in and gaming this weekend.

I'm planning on splitting my time between Borderlands 3, a game I started in earnest a month ago and never got back around to. I'm a huge fan of the franchise, but the game just wasn't clicking for me, so I moved on to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Pokémon: Shield when they released. With those done and dusted, it's time to return to Borderlands.

I've also just ventured forth in Baldur's Gate on Nintendo Switch, a game that I never played as a kid, but one that reminds me so deeply of the classic RPGs I used to play on the internet at my dad's work. (Remember a time before home internet? What did we even do back then?) The character I've built is a half-elf stalker named Taia, who's as thick as a brick, but very, very charismatic.

Comments

  • akeashar @akeashar

    Besides packing to move house, planning some more Life is Strange 2, maybe SWTOR or Anthem. Likely more attempts at getting a 13 streak in FNAF Special Delivery. Got to 12 and then Springtrap did his usual.

    0
  • bass400 @bass400

    New raid for Monster Hunter World, so that, a lot. Plus Planetfall which has had some QOL improvements with recent patches.

    0
  • os42 @os42

    Destiny, getting started with the new season content; and I decided to give FFXIV a try last weekend, so I'll be continuing with the main story there.

    0
    • Simocrates @simocrates

      You're brave trying to juggle more than one game when one of them is an MMO!

      0
      • os42 @os42

        Well, I've cut back Destiny to just one character, and only running them through the bare essentials to keep up with the story as it gets released, and running a raid or two only if the opportunity arises. As a result, I'm able to spend a fair amount of time on FFXIV - my little lalafell has about 42hrs of playtime over the last week, and has nearly finished the base ARR campaign.

        0
  • badge @badge

    I'll be playing Real Life this weekend.

    It's an intriguing simulation that involves a group of friends being out of range, without mobile devices or screens of any sort (there may be a telly at the local pub, for watching the test match). The idea is to talk, tell bullshit stories, drink a beer or two, charcoal a steak or two on the bbq and unwind.

    I don't get to play this enough these days, so I'm really looking forward to it.

    1
  • falkirion001 @falkirion001

    Does cycling count? My usual 30km will do me just fine for a weekend activity.

    Might also boot up Uncharted 4 and continue with filling out the journal/treasures I was hunting before I got sidetracked by God of War and Fallen Order.

    0
  • lawnch @lawnch

    Worth mentioning that there's a bunch of demos for unreleased games on Steam at the moment - that's my weekend! Already played a bit of Haven, which has me hooked already. The characters are instantly likeable, voice acting is spot on and the gameplay seems cool so far.

    0
  • Jay @jay

    I'm going to give the new Eliminator mode on Forza Horizon 4 a spin, as well as attempting to finish off Fallen Order (which has become a bit of a grind to be honest). Also going to continue my Master League season on Pro Evo 2020, and throw in a bit of Halo: Reach, which I have long claimed to be one of my favourite Halo games, but which this revisiting of it has proven that I hardly remember it at all.

    0
  • erikveland @erikveland

    Before home internet we went to each others houses to play games. If you were really keen you'd bring your entire tower and CRT monitor over and have a LAN party. We'd play Jones in the Fast Lane, Mortal Kombat, Doom, Bolo, Dune 2000, Civ II and Age of Empires.

    0

