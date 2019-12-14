What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for not being sick anymore, which means addressing the grungy animal den my apartment has turned into as I moped around being sick. It’s also for feeling well enough to sit up and play some video games.

The Long Dark got a new region this week, which I’m super excited to go die in. I also got the hankering last night to replay Steep, only to learn that you can’t restart the game (at least on PC) and I don’t remember how to play. I have already expounded on why every game should let you replay the tutorial, and yet, here we are. Have you found a way to restart the game? Please help me.

What about you? What are you playing?