The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Screenshot: CDPR

The weekend is for running in the cold, which means debating for far too long about what to wear and then ending up being overdressed anyway. It’s also for playing video games.

After watching Netflix’s Witcher show, I’m really hankering to get back into Gwent. Risk of Rain 2 and Noita also recently got updates that I’m excited to check out.

What about you? What are you playing?

Comments

  • ody @ody

    Brutal Doom! About half way through Doom 2. Before now the only Doom game I ever played was Doom 3 which was great of course but looking forward to playing Doom 2016 even more now, these games are intense even now.

    1

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles