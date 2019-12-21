What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Screenshot: CDPR

The weekend is for running in the cold, which means debating for far too long about what to wear and then ending up being overdressed anyway. It’s also for playing video games.

After watching Netflix’s Witcher show, I’m really hankering to get back into Gwent. Risk of Rain 2 and Noita also recently got updates that I’m excited to check out.

What about you? What are you playing?