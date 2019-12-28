What Are Your Video Game Resolutions For 2020?

The year is ending and a new decade is upon us, which means a chance to reinvent ourselves and embark on new adventures. It also means more video games. As the new year approaches, we ask: what are your video game resolutions?

Resolutions are largely arbitrary, but there’s still fun in setting a goal. Head to the gym, find a new hobby, get your legal name changed, go skydiving. You might also try something a bit more digital: Beat your old Pac-Man high score, play through all the Final Fantasy games finally. When it comes to video games, there’s a lot of things to do, and the new year is a great chance to do them.

“I’m finally upgrading the storage on all my consoles because life’s too short to keep deleting and re-downloading The Witcher 3,” my coworker Ethan Gach told me. A modest resolution that will pay off in the long term.

“I really want to try to climb Timberwolf Mountain in The Long Dark,” Editor at Large Riley MacLeod said when asked. I don’t know how hard that is, but every game has their “mountain,” a challenge that you really want to buckle down and face.

I want to do both of these kinds of things. First, I want to clean up and organise my terrifying gaming shelf before its coils of possibly-sentient HDMI cables choke me to death. I might even bite the bullet and pack up some of the console I’m not using. Still, I’m in a competitive mood heading into 2020. I want to keep climbing the ranks in Hearthstone (hopefully to Legend) and, if time permits, I want to find folks to raid with in Final Fantasy XIV. At a minimum, I want to start clearing more “Extreme” fights on release. Grind up my gear, join groups of motivated people, and defeat bigger challenges.

What about you? What are your gaming resolutions in the new year? (Also, if you’re in the comments like “my resolution is 1080p” or whatever, my new resolution is to fight you.)