What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.

As we do every year, it's time for you to vote on your favourite game of 2019. We'll do the most disappointing game and a few special breakouts - being the end of a decade - as separate posts. This one is just for the games that stuck with you the most, the games you couldn't stop playing, the ones you remembered long after the credits rolled.

Apart from some high profile failures in Anthem and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, not to mention whatever the hell happened to WWE 2K20, it's been a consistently good year across the board. Strategy games had a strong 12 months with the Civilization 6 expansion, Islanders, Total War: Three Kingdoms, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Wargroove, and even smaller indies like Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 did well.

There were the surprises: Apex Legends dropped out of nowhere, we finally realised what Death Stranding was all about, Disco Elysium took everyone totally by surprise, and Control was so, so good. And long awaited titles like Bloodstained, Shenmue 3, Kingdom Hearts 3, and Obisidan's The Outer Worlds - basically Obsidian getting to make a Fallout game again with the baggage - came out, and they were good.

It's been a good year. Question is: what was your favourite? Nominate below and I'll reveal the results around Christmas.

Take Our Poll

Oh, and one bonus thing. As part of the GOTY voices this year, I'm also looking to include some long-running readers among those voices. If you'd like to be interviewed and included in the 2019 wrap, get in touch!