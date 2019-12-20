What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

There's going to be some obvious candidates this year, the same way Fallout 76 immediately vaulted to the top of last year's poll. So much has been written about Anthem than even EA can't stop JB from flogging the game off for embarrassingly low prices.

Most of 2019 has been in that "relatively decent" range, and even the live service games have largely held their own. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint went in completely the opposite direction, forcing the rare mea culpa from a video game industry CEO. Days Gone had support in some quarters, and absolutely none in others, and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot and Wolfenstein: Youngblood were panned across the board.

Somehow, WWE 2K20 managed to be worse than last year's iteration, although Ribbie was a sweet highlight, while Square Enix's Left Alive was a straight out letdown.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. But this isn't an editorial nomination: it's yours. What's been your most disappointing game of the year?